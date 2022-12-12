MCI combines best-in-class SaaS technology with cutting-edge customization to create OneSystem Plus platform
DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCI, a company with over 30 years of global event experience, has launched OneSystem Plus, the next generation of event registration and housing platforms that provides planners of events of all sizes with the speed, control and customization that are necessary for events. Through MCI's partnership with Cvent, the company has worked to combine all the benefits that Cvent offers for planners with MCI's new custom-built technology layer for registration, housing, and lead cultivation.
"MCI has combined the best of cloud software and custom systems to create the most complete and adaptable registration and housing platform on the market," said Shawn Pierce, President of MCI USA's Strategic Events, Meetings & Incentives. "OneSystem Plus services events of any size and/or complexity and brings the flexibility to allow organizers to manage it on their own or leverage MCI's world class service. The choice is now up to the organizer."
Specifically, OneSystem Plus allows event organizers, especially those with a large and/or complex events, to manage all their events, big or small, on one system. The platform reduces the time to launch a registration and/or housing site, provides organizers with controls to edit the site as needs change, and customizes each site based on each event's requirements. This can all be done by the organizer and/or through leveraging MCI's world-class service, making it the most flexible platform in the industry.
"OneSystem Plus is the first platform of its kind in the industry and looks to revolutionize the way event organizers manage events. Sites are launched quickly, and changes are made easily. What once took weeks or months, now takes minutes or hours," said Chris Williams, Senior Vice President, Registration and Housing, MCI USA. "Customization is simple, and it integrates seamlessly with hundreds of applications in the marketplace. Furthermore, the engagement and analytics tools will allow event organizers to make quick, informed decisions to meet event goals."
OneSystem Plus leverages the value Cvent offers as a comprehensive event marketing and management platform designed to help organizations manage the entire event lifecycle with features including client user tools & control, top of the line compliance & security, cloud-based & scalable solutions, and a customizable reporting engine. OneSystem Plus then uses MCI's robust custom-built technology layer to deliver customizable complicated integrations, full-service project management, full-service onsite management, and a contact center for customer service.
MCI will be debuting the new platform at IAEE's Expo! Expo! in Louisville, KY, on December 14.
# # #
ABOUT MCI
MCI is a global engagement and marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offering includes live & virtual events, strategic & digital communications, consulting & community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations, and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. http://www.wearemci.com
MCI's US headquarters is in the Washington, DC area with offices in New York, Baltimore, Dallas, and Chicago. http://www.wearemci.com/en-us
Media Contact
Andy Schwarz, MCI USA, +1 703.506.3260, andy.schwarz@wearemci.com
SOURCE MCI USA