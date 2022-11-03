Leading field sales engagement software provider SPOTIO and Rillavoice, a leader in real-world voice analytics and intelligence, collaborate to create best-in-class transparency and coaching insights for field sales teams.
ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This collaboration between the two market leaders brings industry-first capabilities to address ongoing challenges in creating effective coaching and training programs for outside sales teams at scale. For field sales, face-to-face coaching is extremely important for developing high-performing teams. Still, training and ride-alongs are incredibly manual, time-consuming, and not scalable for large and distributed workforces.
"Getting consistent and effective coaching for a completely mobile workforce has always been a real challenge for outside sales organizations," shared Trey Gibson, SPOTIO's Founder and CEO. "At SPOTIO, we can use our data to provide insights about activity levels, result details, and other metrics that leaders can use in their coaching. But, understanding what messaging works and doesn't work during face-to-face conversations with prospects still requires managers to be in the room, which is why working with Rillavoice is so complementary to what we do."
Rillavoice was purpose-built to solve this challenge by making it possible for managers to record, review, and respond with feedback remotely in far less time than traditional methods. But even this advancement still required some human interaction to start and stop recording, which could lead to missed or inaccurate recordings. SPOTIO and Rillavoice spent months planning and implementing an integrated solution that addresses this problem head-on. With this new combined solution, the companies claim they can provide a more seamless user experience while enhancing the overall value for customers when the systems are used in conjunction with one another.
"SPOTIO is the leading software for outside sales teams to keep track of their sales activity, and Rillavoice is the leading software for outside sales teams to keep track of their sales conversations. Merging the two just made sense," said Rillavoice CEO Sebastian Jimenez. "Using SPOTIO's data, Rillavoice is now able to start and stop recordings automatically which allows outside sales reps to just go about their day as usual while the AI assistant sales manager works in the background to help them when they need it the most. It's crazy powerful."
"We really believe that the combined power of SPOTIO and Rillavoice will be huge for our audience," continued SPOTIO CEO Trey Gibson. "For the first time, field sales managers have a fully-transparent solution that represents and reinforces both the art and the science of selling - it really is the best of both worlds." For more information about how this integration works, visit https://spotio.com/rillavoice/
About SPOTIO
SPOTIO is the leading field sales engagement platform built for field sales teams to grow pipelines, improve productivity, and close more deals. SPOTIO centralizes field sales team activities and provides sales organizations with the visibility and insight needed to drive revenue. Thousands of customers worldwide rely on SPOTIO to accelerate growth with their field sales teams. SPOTIO is a privately held company based in Addison, Texas.
About Rillavoice
Rillavoice is the leading conversation intelligence software for outside sales and service. Companies with outside sales teams use Rillavoice to automatically record, transcribe and analyze the thousands of conversations their reps have with customers in the field. Rillavoice has been featured on Techcrunch, Forbes, and many more. To learn more, visit rillavoice.com.
