David Weekley Homes, one of the largest privately held national home builders, earned the No. 1 spot in the large category on the inaugural list of the Best Workplaces in Construction™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®.
HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Weekley Homes, one of the largest privately held national home builders, earned the No. 1 spot in the large category on the inaugural list of the Best Workplaces in Construction™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®.
The Best Workplaces in Construction recognition is based on analysis of survey responses from over 25,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the construction industry. In that survey, 98% of David Weekley Homes employees said it is a great place to work.
"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the top home builder on this inaugural list of the top workplaces in construction," said Robert Hefner, vice president of Human Resources for David Weekley Homes. "This honor is possible because of our amazing team members who have created a workplace culture that is rewarding both personally and professionally."
Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. It is also the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated.
David Weekley Homes was also named in the top 10 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For list and earned a spot on the Best Workplaces for Millennials and Best Workplaces in Texas lists.
For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit DavidWeekleyHomes.com.
About David Weekley Homes
David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, operates in 19 cities across the United States and is headquartered in Houston. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year." Weekley Homes has been recognized 16 times by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 110,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company's website at http://www.davidweekleyhomes.com.
Media Contact
Angela Crissman, David Weekley Homes, 713-316-3176, acrissman@dwhomes.com
SOURCE David Weekley Homes