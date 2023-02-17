Austin-based Lamborghini dealership provides many exciting options for supercar shoppers, including the legendary Huracan STO.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supercar and luxury automobile shoppers in Texas and around the country can find excellent options for pre-owned vehicles at Lamborghini of Austin. One of the recent acquisitions by the dealership that is for sale now is a superbly maintained 2022 Lamborghini Huracan STO. This model is effectively a street-legal race car. This particular model is in purple with green accents, giving it a look as unique as its heritage. Some other features shoppers can expect to find include:
- LED Brakelights
- Green brake calipers
- Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers
- LDVI Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- 4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control Ceramic Discs and Electric Parking Brake
Some specs to consider about this car include:
- 631 horsepower
- 1.1 g on the skidpad
- 0-60 MPH in 2.5 seconds
- 0-100 MPH in 5.7 seconds
- 413 foot-pounds of torque
This extreme sports car has a V10 mounted mid-engine, which gives it superior weight distribution and balance. The hood hinges at the front of the car, giving it a uniquely track-ready accessibility. The power is driven to the rear wheels by a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission that shifts intelligently. Additionally, the mechanical limited slip rear differential keeps optimal power to the drive wheels. The car can be quickly brought to a stop by carbon ceramic brakes, which is critical under all driving conditions – especially at speed.
Individuals who would like to learn more about buying a Lamborghini or other luxury sport vehicle can visit the dealership website at http://www.lamborghiniaustin.com. Interested parties may also contact Lamborghini Austin by dialing 833-331-0322, or by visiting the dealership at 4108 North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas.
