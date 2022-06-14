The American Water Works Association (AWWA) announced today that WaterOne in Kansas City, Kansas, won both the Best of the Best Water Taste Test and the People's Choice Water Taste Test.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Water Works Association (AWWA) announced today that WaterOne in Kansas City, Kansas, won both the Best of the Best Water Taste Test and the People's Choice Water Taste Test. The event, which was sponsored by Brown and Caldwell, was composed of regional winners from water tasting competitions and was held at AWWA's Annual Conference and Exposition (ACE22) in San Antonio, Texas.
Second place in the Best of the Best Water Taste Test went to the City and Borough of Sitka in Alaska and third place went to the City of Sioux Falls Water in South Dakota.
The Best of the Best Water Taste Test is determined by an esteemed panel of judges, and the People's Choice Taste Test is determined by conference attendees.
WaterOne is an independent water utility serving the Johnson County, Kansas, area since 1957. It draws water from dual sources on the Kansas and Missouri Rivers and utilities ozone treatment and membrane filtration at its two water treatment plants.
Other Best of the Best participants in the competition included: Alameda County Water District in Fremont, Calif; City of Aurora Water Production Division in Illinois; City of Bozeman in Montana; City of Norfolk Department of Utilities in Virginia; City of Rochester Bureau of Water in New York; City of St. Louis Water Division in Missouri; City of Tulsa in Oklahoma; Georgetown County Water & Sewer District in Litchfield, S.C.; Hardin County Water District No. 2 in Elizabethtown, Ky.; Oak Creek Water and Sewer Utility in Wisconsin; Manchester Water Works in New Hampshire; Massachusetts Water Resources in Boston; Metropolitan Utilities Division in Omaha, Neb; Metropolitan Water District of Salt Lake & Sandy in Cottonwood Heights, Utah; Niagara Falls Water Treatment Plant in Ontario, Canada; Northeast Sammamish Sewer and Water District in Washington; Plainfield Township Water Department in Grand Rapids, Mich.; Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority; Saint Paul Regional Water Services in Minnesota; San Antonio Water Systems in Texas; Seacoast Utility Authority in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Trinity River Authority of Texas in Arlington; and Washington Aqueduct – McMillan Water Treatment Plant in Washington, D.C.:
ACE22, which has brought more than 8,000 water experts to San Antonio, Texas, is the longest-running water conference in the world, having first convened in 1881. The event features expert presentations and an exposition of companies showcasing the latest innovations in water technology.
Established in 1881, the American Water Works Association is the largest nonprofit, scientific and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water, the world's most important resource. With approximately 50,000 members, AWWA provides solutions to improve public health, protect the environment, strengthen the economy and enhance our quality of life.
