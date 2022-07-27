Empower Energies, Inc., headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, is a clean energy project solutions provider focused on applying the right mixTM of photovoltaic (PV) solar, combined heat and power (CHP), and energy optimization solutions - with financing - to meet the profitability, resiliency and sustainability objectives of hospitals, universities, municipalities, and schools, as well as multi-facility commercial and industrial organizations. For more information visit www.EmpowerEnergies.com