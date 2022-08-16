Ongoing drought conditions can cause severe damage on house foundations, forcing all homeowners to carefully check for home damage this summer.
HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 1-800-Foundation Repair, a full service foundation repair specialist company, is encouraging homeowners in Dallas, Houston, Longview, San Antonio and Tyler Texas to continue monitoring the impact of ongoing drought conditions on their homes.
"We're asking homeowners in our area to observe their house's foundation and to be mindful of current drought conditions, while we vigilantly monitor conditions as well," said Mark Dimitrijevic, 1-800-Foundation Repair Founder and President.
"Fortunately, we are readily available to serve our customers and to meet their needs, but we want to mitigate the potential for worsen conditions that could jeopardize your safety and property investments."
The premier foundation repair company is backed by a team of professional structural engineers that have expertly designed, tested, and implemented solutions across hundreds of foundation repair projects. 1-800-Foundation Repair skilled contractors typically complete a foundation repair project in less than a week, while some projects take its repair experts less than a day to complete.
With over three decades of experience, the company has processes and systems in place that go beyond simple cosmetic repairs and ensure any problem is fixed the right and safest way. Foundation piers, foundation underpinning and foundation leveling systems are repaired with the highest quality materials and service.
"At 1-800-Foundation Repair, we recognize the severity of the drought and its effect on your home, as well as your peace of mind and that of your love ones. We are committed to educating our customers on the importance of ongoing foundation monitoring and ways they can maintain their safety," added Dimitrijevic.
Concerned residential and commercial property owners, can contact 1-800-Foundation Repair as of today for a free estimate on services in the Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth (DFW), Sugar Land, Pearland, Katy, Pasadena and surrounding Texas area.
About 1-800-Foundation Repair
1-800-Foundation Repair is a full service foundation repair specialist company. We strive to provide the highest quality products and service at the lowest possible price. For over three decades, we have proudly served residential and commercial property owners in Dallas, Houston, Longview, San Antonio and Tyler Texas. Contact us today to schedule your free foundation repair inspection.
