Revenue Increased 76% Year-Over-Year to $5.1 Million as Mobile Services Continues to Scale

Additional Capital Strengthens Balance Sheet and Supports Accelerating Growth

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KonaTel, Inc. (OTCQB: KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary and Recent Business Highlights

  • Revenues of $5.1 million, up 75.8% compared to the second quarter last year and up 21.2% compared to the first quarter of this year.
  • Gross profit of $443,000, down 69.2% compared to the second quarter last year. Gross profit temporarily down due to increased customer acquisition costs (recognized at activation per U.S. accounting guidelines) during this period of intentional rapid growth.
  • GAAP net loss of $(1.5) million, or $(0.04) per share, compared to GAAP net income of $341,000, or $0.01 per share, in the second quarter last year.
  • Non-GAAP net loss of $(1.2) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $592,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the second quarter last year.
  • Secured $3.2 million in debt financing to accelerate growth of Mobile Services.

D. Sean McEwen, Chairman and CEO of KonaTel stated, "We grew our second quarter revenue by 76% year-over-year and 21% sequentially, which demonstrates accelerating momentum in the scaling of our business. Since the first quarter of this year, we increased our mobile customer base 130% by investing in the acquisition of new customers and additional management and support infrastructure to accommodate a substantial increase in our customer base without a significant future increase to general and administrative costs. We have a highly attractive business model with a diverse revenue base and a high degree of operating leverage. Each new mobile customer brings additional revenue and margin contribution and serves as a lever for future cash flows. The strength of our business is further reinforced by government support and the critical role wireless data and voice services play in our lives. As one of only a limited number of FCC approved national wireless resellers under recently expanded government programs, we are moving aggressively to leverage our first mover advantage and capture new customers at a rapid pace."

McEwen continued, "As we expected and discussed with our first quarter report, second quarter margins were impacted by the significant acceleration of our Mobile Services business as upfront costs to acquire new customers are expensed as incurred under U.S. accounting guidelines. We expect our margins to improve through the remainder of this year and into next year as we begin to recover customer acquisition costs that were incurred at the start of our growth cycle. There is a natural tension in our business between growth, profitability and customer churn, and we are committed to striking a balance that does not sacrifice one for another. We are fortunate to operate a business model that allows us to scale rapidly and with our stepped approach to growth, recover customer acquisition costs quickly and manage our churn rate.  New term financing of $3.2 million strengthened our balance sheet and serves as a working capital bridge during this period of exponential growth. The economics of our business are solid, and the investments we are making today are a catalyst for accelerating growth and increasing shareholder value."

Quarterly Financial Summary (Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021)

Revenue of $5.1 million, an increase of 75.8% compared to $2.9 million. The increase was due to growth in the Mobile Services segment. Mobile Services expansion continued under the Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The revenues were derived as a result of delivering high-speed mobile data service to low-income consumers.

Gross profit was $443,000, or 8.6% gross profit margin, compared to $1.4 million, or 49.3% gross profit margin. The decline in gross profit was due to up-front costs incurred by accelerating growth to acquire new customers in the Mobile Services segment. Mobile customer acquisition costs are not amortized over the average life of the customer but are generally recognized at the start of service and typically recovered within 120 days after activation. Mobile customer acquisition costs for the second quarter 2022 was $2.7 million compared to $45,000 for the second quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses were $1.8 million, up 72.2% compared to $1.1 million. This increase was primarily due to additions in payroll and related expenses resulting from the hiring of operations management and customer support positions in the Apeiron Systems and IM Telecom subsidiaries.

GAAP net loss was $(1.5) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share (based on 41.6 million weighted average shares), compared to net income of $341,000, or $0.01 per diluted share (based on 44.2 million weighted average shares). The loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was impacted by an acceleration of growth in the Mobile Services segment that increased customer acquisition costs, which are recorded in full at the time of customer activation.

Non-GAAP net loss was $(1.2) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $592,000, or $0.01 per diluted share.

Year-to-Date Financial Detail (First Six Months of 2022 vs. First Six Months of 2021)

Revenues increased 76.2% to $9.4 million compared to $5.3 million, reflecting a 1.8% increase in Hosted Services revenues and a 159.0% increase in Mobile Services revenues.

Gross profit was $2.1 million, or 22.4% gross profit margin, compared to gross profit of $2.3 million, or 44.3% gross profit margin. The decline in gross profit was due to up-front costs incurred by accelerating growth to acquire new customers in the Mobile Services segment. Mobile customer acquisition costs are not amortized over the average life of the customer but are generally recognized at the start of service and typically recovered within 120 days after activation. Mobile customer acquisition costs for the first six months of 2022 were $3.5 million compared to $123,000 for the first six months of 2021.

Total operating expenses were $3.4 million, up 60.7% compared to $2.1 million. This increase was due primarily to additions in payroll and related expenses resulting from the hiring of operations management and customer support positions in Apeiron Systems and IM Telecom subsidiaries.

GAAP net loss was $(1.5) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share (based on 41.6 million weighted average shares), compared to net income of $108,000, or $0.00 per diluted share (based on 44.2 million weighted average shares).

Non-GAAP net loss was $(1.1) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $624,000, or $0.01 per diluted share.

About KonaTel

KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data service supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, IoT mobile data service, and a range of hosted cloud services. KonaTel's subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is a global cloud communications service provider employing a dynamic "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) platform. Apeiron provides voice, messaging, SD-WAN, and platform services using its national cloud network. All Apeiron's services can be accessed through legacy interfaces and rich communications APIs. KonaTel's other subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile (www.infinitimobile.com), is an FCC authorized wireless Lifeline carrier with an FCC approved wireless Lifeline Compliance Plan, authorized to provide government subsidized cellular service to low-income American families. KonaTel is headquartered in Plano, Texas. 

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

-- Tables Follow –

 

KonaTel, Inc.

 Consolidated Balance Sheets

















June 30, 2022





December 31, 2021

Assets











Current Assets











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

2,430,966



$

932,785

Accounts Receivable, net



1,421,026





1,274,687

Inventory, Net



1,007,206





566,839

Prepaid Expenses



10,124





79,467

Other Current Asset



164





164

Total Current Assets



4,869,486





2,853,942













Property and Equipment, Net



42,712





48,887













Other Assets











Intangible Assets, Net



845,377





807,775

Other Assets



120,970





154,297

Investments



10,000





10,000

Total Other Assets



976,347





972,072

Total Assets

$

5,888,545



$

3,874,901













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current Liabilities











Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

$

1,239,530



$

930,449

Loans Payable, net of origination fees



2,984,181





-

Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - current



60,452





50,672

Total Current Liabilities



4,284,163





981,121













Long Term Liabilities











Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - long term



165,554





136,445

Note Payable - long term



-





150,000

Total Long Term Liabilities



165,554





286,445

Total Liabilities



4,449,717





1,267,566

Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' Equity











Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares

authorized, 41,615,406 outstanding and issued at June 30,

2022 and 41,615,406 outstanding and issued at December

31, 2021



41,615





41,615

Additional Paid In Capital



8,265,520





7,911,224

Accumulated Deficit



(6,868,307)





(5,345,504)

Total Stockholders' Equity



1,438,828





2,607,335

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

5,888,545



$

3,874,901

 

KonaTel, Inc.

 Consolidated Statements of Operations











Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenue

$

5,123,097



$

2,913,873



$

9,350,954



$

5,306,711

Cost of Revenue



4,680,530





1,476,485





7,261,127





2,958,162

Gross Profit



442,567





1,437,388





2,089,827





2,348,549

























Operating Expenses























Payroll and Related Expenses



1,238,979





588,328





2,371,294





1,180,871

Operating and Maintenance



717





-





1,359





-

Bad Debt



29,078





-





29,133





-

Professional Services



145,477





59,602





294,647





143,725

Utilities and Facilities



39,348





18,995





75,035





70,797

Depreciation and Amortization



2,059





213,552





6,176





427,105

General and Administrative



119,316





37,616





180,233





145,661

Marketing and Advertising



37,357





1,637





85,027





12,723

Application Development Costs



115,089





119,740





249,694





119,740

Taxes and Insurance



92,281





16,850





123,660





24,695

Total Operating Expenses



1,819,701





1,056,320





3,416,258





2,125,317

























Operating Income/(Loss)



(1,377,134)





381,068





(1,326,431)





223,232

























Other Income and Expense























Interest Expense



(47,146)





(7,514)





(71,176)





(9,756)

Other Expenses



(54,073)





(32,469)





(125,196)





(105,113)

Total Other Income and Expenses



(101,219)





(39,983)





(196,372)





(114,869)

























Net Income (Loss)

$

(1,478,353)



$

341,085



$

(1,522,803)



$

108,363

























Earnings (Loss) per Share























Basic

$

(0.04)



$

0.01



$

(0.04)



$

0.00

Diluted

$

(0.04)



$

0.01



$

(0.04)



$

0.00

Weighted Average Outstanding Shares





















Basic



41,615,406





40,692,286





41,615,406





40,692,286

Diluted



41,615,406





44,217,286





41,615,406





44,217,286

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/konatel-reports-second-quarter-2022-results-301605838.html

SOURCE KonaTel, Inc.

