Entrepreneur and NFL star DeMarcus Lawrence is spreading the word about DrinkSip, a new brand of non-alcoholic beer joining the rapidly growing non-alcoholic craft beer market.
FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2x Pro Bowl Defensive end of the Dallas Cowboys Joins DrinkSip as co-founder and national ambassador. With DrinkSip, considerable efforts have gone into creating "non-alcoholic beverages for passionate beer drinkers like you." The craft-style beers are created following traditional brewing methods, such as water, grain, hops and other natural ingredients. But at the end of the process, any alcohol is removed but the flavor remains.
Possible consumers can include those who aren't able to drink alcohol for health or legal reasons, or simply those who enjoy the taste of beer but aren't able to indulge, due to being a designated driver or visiting a restaurant, venue or municipality where beer isn't available.
The initial flavors of DrinkSip beer, which ship nationwide in mid-November, include Hazy IPA, which is heavy on the hops, and Watermelon Refresher, a sweeter, fruity wheat-based drink. DrinkSip encourages consumers to indulge in these products like how they usually drink their beer, whether they sip, gulp, or shotgun their cans. The product labeling of the 12-ounce cans is fun and lively, and promotes good vibes with cheery messages such as "Live Laugh Drink Sip" and "Hangovers Suck."
DrinkSip can be purchased at stores around the country as well as online. This type of product is part of a new trend of higher-end good tasting non-alcoholic beverages, such as SipClean, which includes a line of wine choices with the alcohol similarly removed.
DeMarcus Lawrence, a South Carolina native and Boise State University standout, has been playing for the Dallas Cowboys since 2014. He recently had his contract extended. He and his wife Sasha are active in supporting a number of charities around the country, especially those that benefit children. For more info about DrinkSip products, visit http://www.drinksip.com or follow @drinksipgo on social media.
