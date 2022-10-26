The latest edition of the CDI Pocket Guide® brings new diagnostic topics, pertinent updates to clinical diagnostic standards and definitions, official coding guidelines, ICD-10 coding and compliance, as well as accommodates useful feedback from readers and findings from medical record reviews.
HOUSTON, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2023 CDI Pocket Guide® is authored by Dr. Richard Pinson MD, FACP, CCS, CDIP and Cynthia Tang RHIA, CCS, CRC. The 16th edition of the CDI Pocket Guide® is the original and essential resource for coding and clinical documentation integrity (CDI) professionals and physician advisors. The 2023 CDI Pocket Guide® gives you access to all the latest clinical and coding guidance and updates including new diagnostic conditions, clinical criteria, and coding guidance, as well as CMS fiscal year changes, Coding Clinic advice, and a new section devoted to pediatrics. Available for purchase NOW.
Cynthia Tang shares, "Our primary goal every year is to create a more valuable resource, focusing on making it easier for users to learn and locate valuable information that can assist them in their daily work–whether they are coding specialists, CDI specialists, or physician advisors."
Dr. Pinson and Cynthia created the CDI Pocket Guide® in 2008 because they wanted to provide this information to all hospitals, large or small. At the time, the only way to receive training in this field was with large-scale, expensive consulting projects. They thought they could bring this pocketful of information with the clinical criteria and coding guidance to identify important diagnoses to any individual who was interested in working in the CDI field. The CDI Pocket Guide quickly became a best-selling book and an industry standard, and many consider it to be their CDI "bible".
In addition to the latest edition of the 2023 CDI Pocket Guide®, Pinson and Tang also offer their popular online edition, the CDI Pocket Guide® Unbound Edition, which is always up to date and offers additional content and features.
From our customers:
"Still the industry's best tool and most comprehensive references for use with specialists and generalists alike. The most important reference in my arsenal and getting better all the time!"
"You guys are the best in the business. Nobody else in the CDI business comes close."
The CDI Pocket Guide® has been the 'go-to' resource for 16 years for good reason: it is the original and authoritative source of information for coding, CDI professionals, and providers who are responsible for the integrity of the clinical documentation at their organization.
