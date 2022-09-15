Natchez Shooters Supplies outlined the key features of red dot sights and magnified scopes to compare performance and recommend solutions for AR-15s.
HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AR-15-style rifles are among the most popular guns in the United States, with 20 million modern sporting rifles legally in circulation, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. The use of optics adds a number of benefits such as improved shooting accuracy, longer range, enhanced self-confidence and better experience.
Experts at Natchez Shooters Supplies, a one-stop-shop for all outdoor needs, compared red dot sights and magnified scopes to recommend the best option for an AR-15 rifle.
The red dot sight is a non-magnifying optical device that uses a red or green LED dot in the center. It enables the shooter to aim at close-range targets, keeping both eyes open while firing.
Red dot sights, Natchez experts explained, are typically:
- Fast and lightweight
- Parallax-free, meaning the targeted sight remains visible regardless of the shooter's head movement
- Characterized by a glowing simple reticle, making cross hairs visible in situations with insufficient light
- Compatible with iron sights used to improve aiming accuracy
In comparison, a magnified scope zooms in on faraway targets, providing increased long-distance accuracy.
Key features of a magnified scope include:
- Advanced reticles for ultimate precision
- Larger power levels meaning the image seen through the scopes appears several times closer compared to when observed with a naked eye
- Simultaneous use for both short-range and long-range targets
When choosing the type of optics, Natchez experts highlighted that considering both options' disadvantages should factor into decision-making. These include:
- The red dot will appear blurred and affect usability for people with astigmatism eye problem.
- If the red dot is used for long distances, an additional magnifier with a flip mount or an Advanced Combat Optical Gunsight (ACOG) should be purchased, which is costly.
- If the magnified optic is used for short-ranged targets, the "zoom-in" will take longer which will affect the speed of reaction.
A speed and distance experiment showed red dots outperformed magnified optics by tenths of a second at close distance. Though this may not seem much, it could mean life or death in close-quarter situations, Natchez's experts explained. For longer distances, the magnified scopes won by almost 30 seconds.
"Which optic is better for you? It depends on your usage," said Natchez's Director of Marketing, Sophy Ivy. "If you use your AR-15 for home defense or close-range shooting between 0-50 yards, we recommend the red dot. If you are shooting over 100 yards, then your choice should be the magnified scope," Ivy concluded.
