DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StoneCoat, the leader in sustainable limestone based veneers, is pleased to announce that its StoneCoat SMOOTH® product line will be on display at the 2023 International Builders' Show in the new products exhibit section, where a range of innovative products for exterior and interior applications will be showcased. Attendees will be able to explore StoneCoat's EPD-certified green product offerings, which provide a cost-effective, climate positive alternative to traditional cement-based stucco, brick and manufactured stone.
"This is our first year exhibiting at the International Builders' Show and we are excited to introduce our full line of StoneCoat products that are changing the face of building," said Joseph Mrak, StoneCoat CEO. "Our products are EPD-certified sustainable and 90 percent less carbon emissive than other cementitious-based stucco and stone systems. We are actively innovating to produce affordable, low maintenance solutions that will support the building industry in getting to NetZero and beyond."
Event attendees are invited to visit booth #SU1877 in the South Hall to explore current StoneCoat offerings, which include the following:
StoneCoat SMOOTH® – The next generation stucco product offers the same flexibility and finishes as traditional stucco, but with the benefit of a breathable, water- and mold- proof material. SMOOTH is compatible with most traditional stucco substrate systems, and in some cases, can be applied directly to an existing surface, such as brick or cement block. Backed by a 20-year warranty, this proprietary stucco blend reduces carbon emissions by 90 percent compared to traditional stucco products.
StoneCoat CARVE® – A lightweight stone veneer system suitable for exterior and interior applications, CARVE results in significant space, installation time and cost savings when compared with conventionally installed quarried stone masonry veneer, manufactured stone (cementitious) veneer and traditional stone alternatives. Because CARVE is custom applied in the field by trained and certified artisans, there are an infinite number of natural stone-like appearances that can be created. CARVE includes a 20-year warranty.
StoneCoat SHIELD® – A clear, filmless, penetrating water repellant for nearly all vertical concrete masonry and vertical and horizontal installations of natural stone, SHIELD protects homes and buildings from water intrusion, stain damage, free/thaw spalling, efflorescence and rust damage. The treatment does not alter the color or texture of the surface, nor significantly affect the vapor transmission qualities of the substrate. The solution penetrates the substrate and chemically reacts to create a powerful barrier against water penetration.
StoneCoat will also be unveiling the current prototype for its next generation EIFS platform called StoneCoat FUSION®.
Discover these products and more at booth #SU1877 in the South Hall, or visit http://www.StoneCoat.com to learn more.
About StoneCoat
Offering exterior cladding and interior finish solutions that are both beautiful and eco-friendly, StoneCoat is committed to offering climate-positive solutions that advance the building industry. A patented formula that leverages the natural properties of limestone minimizes the impact on the environment by reducing carbon emissions. EPD-certified products include StoneCoat SMOOTH® and StoneCoat CARVE® – affordable, durable, high-performance solutions that are easy to install and low maintenance while providing the distinctive look of stucco and stacked stone. The company also offers StoneCoat SHIELD®, a clear, filmless, penetrating water repellant for vertical concrete masonry and vertical and horizontal installations of natural stone.
Backed by a focus on quality, innovation, value and exceptional service, StoneCoat is a socially responsible company committed to protecting the planet. For more information, visit http://www.StoneCoat.com.
Media Contact
Shannon Benton, Kleber & Associates, 706.372.4709, sbenton@kleberandassocaites.com
SOURCE StoneCoat