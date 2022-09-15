Shop LC and Videeo partner to offer shoppers new ways to shop through Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
AUSTIN, Texas , Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shop LC, the Central Texas-based home shopping channel and e-tailer is partnering with Videeo, a best-in-class white-label, live video commerce technology for enterprises to deliver a new shoppable livestream on select social media.
"Social media is a major portal for brand discovery," says Shahid Ashraf, Director of IT, Shop LC. "Meeting shoppers in their preferred spaces is the steppingstone to creating a lasting relationship with fans."
Starting September 16th, social media fans can start shopping by livestream with Shop LC on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Eager shoppers can view the stream from 2pm to 4pm Central Time for its debut. Initially, fans can follow it every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 2pm to 4pm CT, with plans to stream seven days a week. The new shopping stream will launch on shoplc.com, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit http://www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
