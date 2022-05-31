Caring Transitions of Conroe works in Conroe, Oak Ridge North, Woodloch and the surrounding areas.
CONROE, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verioska Roldan is pleased to announce the launch of her new senior-focused relocation and estate-clearing company, Caring Transitions of Conroe. Caring Transitions of Conroe works in Conroe, Oak Ridge North, Woodloch and the surrounding areas.
"When my dad passed away unexpectedly 15 years ago, my parents didn't have any plans in place. I traveled last minute and spent that first week trying to help my mom, but I ended up having to go back time and again to help her with the house and his estate. Then, when I needed to help my mom move, I realized how daunting the entire relocation and estate clearing process can be, especially for families and seniors. That's what led to me to Caring Transitions," Roldan said.
Caring Transitions is the professional choice for moving, downsizing, clearing an estate and hosting estate sales. Caring Transitions' specially-trained professionals handle every detail of their clients' transition including decluttering, cleanouts, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling into your new home, and both in-home and online estate sales.
Caring Transitions' services are perfect for managing the many aspects of a senior move. The company also works with families, busy professionals or anyone facing a transition with downsizing, rightsizing and clearing out the home of a loved one who has moved into assisted care or has passed away. All of Caring Transitions' services are customizable, so clients choose the solution that best fits their needs.
Roldan grew up in Chicago and her parents were dedicated to helping refugees resettle. Roldan and her husband, Victor, moved to the North Houston area with their two kids about 10 years ago and fell in love with the area. Roldan has more than 20 years of experience in consumer goods with companies like Gatorade and Pepsi Co. She is excited to use that experience to help families in her new hometown with life's most challenging transitions.
"For me, Caring Transitions is all about eliminating stress and making a difference right here in my community. In the middle of the chaos, Caring Transitions gives you one person you can call to help you sort through all of the complicated pieces and get to the next stage in your life. We can take that stress off your shoulders," Roldan said.
Caring Transitions of Conroe is bonded and insured, and all employees are background checked. For additional information, call 346-386-6866, email VRoldan@CaringTransitions.com or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsConroe.com.
Tiffiny Lutz, Caring Transitions, 513-999-9823, tlutz@caringtransitions.com
