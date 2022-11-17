Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth
ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Business Media today announced the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business.
All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.
"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.
"There are two ways for businesses to make money. They can either increase sales or reduce their expenses. I help them with the latter and we excel at bringing the most dynamic and innovative cost savings services to all businesses in the U.S. and Canada," Shawn Hull, CEO, Blue Coast Savings Consultants.
Blue Coast Savings Consultants is the global leader in cost savings and expense reduction. Over the last fifteen years, they have helped save thousands of business owners millions of dollars! The money they have saved businesses, helped businesses bolster their financial situations, preserve jobs, and boosted stronger companies to use their savings to expand their operations. Companies engage Blue Coast Savings Consultants to save them money, with a performance guarantee which cannot be beat.
While companies are focused on running their businesses, Blue Coast Savings Consultants focus on improving their bottom line and increasing their profitability. Suppliers and vendors often overcharge business owners with no one monitoring their accuracy. In some areas of savings a typical vendor's overcharging is so egregious that Blue Coast Savings Consultants find errors nearly 100% of the time.
Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.
About Inc. Business Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Blue Coast Savings Consultants
Blue Coast Savings Consultants help individuals create the ultimate monthly cash flow by helping companies save money when they need it. There is no better business model that is designed to excel in inflation and uncertainty. Their innovative expense reduction service solves problems for companies they can't solve themselves. They provide this service at no cost to their clients. They either find savings within their current expenditures or there is no fee. Their nationwide consultants prosper as they implement their post-pandemic business model.
