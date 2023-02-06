Xulon Press presents materials for spiritual growth.
JACKSONVILLE, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Darlene Nelson encourages readers to keep Dropping Seeds: A Daily Devotional Workbook($21.99, paperback, 9781662869372; $9.99, e-book, 9781662869389).
Nelson's devotional inspires believers to connect with the Holy Spirit and allow Him to work through them so that His power and purpose can be manifest.
"This devotional workbook…will allow you to tap into His unique Holy Spirit. You can draw on this gift to transform your heart and mind, so the world will have no doubt who you serve by the fruit you bear," said Nelson.
Darlene Nelson is a forensic case manager with a BA in Sociology from Jarvis Christian College. She is the mother of one adult daughter and the survivor of an alcohol addiction that drove her into the arms of the great I Am.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Dropping Seeds is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
