DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deliver payroll on time and accurate for the limited time price of $119.00 with Latest 2022 ezPaycheck tools. This software typically sells for $139.00 per installation for a calendar year, however with the current economy, Halfpricesoft.com decided to offer HR and Business owners a better choice to process payroll remotely for less.
Customers wanting to automate payroll are welcome to test drive ezPaycheck 2022 for free with no obligation and no cost. Small to midsize businesses get peace of mind if switching to in-house or multi location paycheck processing.
"Many businesses are cutting overhead in business tasks. Halfpricesoft.com offers ezPaycheck payroll software with a limited time offer of $119.00 per calendar year, per installation " said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Small businesses and nonprofits will appreciate the unique features in ezPaycheck payroll software:
- Print Payroll checks, remotely for ease of use and peace of mind
- Supports stub only printing
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Easily calculates differential pay
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously at no additional cost.
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
- Supports network access.
Priced for a limited time cost of $119.00 per calendar year for a single user version, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
