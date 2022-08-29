Partnership Offers a 60 Day Free Trial of Attentive's SMS Shipment Tracking and Notification Service to AfterShip Customers Starting August 29th Through September 28th
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AfterShip, a leading post-purchase and tracking platform for eCommerce businesses, today announced a technology partnership with Attentive, the conversational commerce platform. The integration supports online merchants by offering personalized, automated shipment tracking solutions for their shoppers. Now, a 60-day free trial of Attentive's SMS shipment tracking and notification services will be made available to AfterShip's customers from August 29th until September 28th.
With their passion to make the eCommerce experience better for everyone, AfterShip found a natural fit with Attentive through its technology partnership. By combining intuitive SMS tools with AfterShip's robust tracking data, online merchants can now offer their shoppers a personalized post-purchase experience with automated SMS shipment tracking solutions. The partnership offers a seamless customer experience which is crucial to customer retention, especially during the post-purchase process. AfterShip and Attentive are working together to solve a critical piece of the customer journey and relieve pain points for merchants.
"The AfterShip team knows the importance of proactive outreach throughout the post-purchase process, which is why we equip our online merchants with the best products to achieve that goal," said Andrew Chan, Co-Founder, and CMO at AfterShip. "Our partnership with Attentive gives eCommerce businesses a powerful tool in their arsenal and offers online retailers a joint solution that they can supercharge their SMS efforts around shipments and deliveries, building an even stronger post-purchase strategy that drives customer retention."
AfterShip's integration with Attentive equips online merchants with the power to increase post-purchase engagement through direct and automated SMS tools without having to navigate log-ins, emails, or apps. AfterShip's comprehensive shipment tracking APIs, as well as Attentive's easy-to-use text messaging platform, are utilized to provide real-time access to order receipt and shipping events for eCommerce retailers. After receiving a customer's name, order ID, and order tracking links from AfterShip, triggered "order in-transit" and "order delivered" shipment notification text messages can be personalized by setting up journeys on Attentive's dashboard accordingly. Order and shipping messages can also be launched in minutes by selecting one of the eight customizable pre-built AfterShip status templates.
"We are so thrilled to announce our integration and partnership with AfterShip. 97% of customers want to receive shipping updates via text. This integration allows our mutual merchants to receive more details and personalized updates, creating a better customer experience and stronger loyalty," said Greg Bauman, Director, Ecosystem Partnerships at Attentive.
For more information about AfterShip and its eCommerce business solutions, please visit https://www.aftership.com/. For more information about Attentive and its conversational commerce services, please visit https://attentive.com
About AfterShip:
Founded in 2012, AfterShip is a post-purchase platform that helps companies improve the consumer experience, increase revenue, and build brand loyalty. With more than 10,000 customers, AfterShip is used by leading marketplaces such as eBay, Wish, and Etsy, as well as iconic brands such as Gymshark, Kylie Cosmetics, Murad, and Kate Sommervile. AfterShip offers branded shipment tracking, notifications, returns, and exchanges, leading to increased sales and fewer WISMO tickets. Integrating with more than 930 carriers worldwide, AfterShip is the solution of choice for multinational organizations or those looking to grow internationally.
About Attentive:
Attentive® is the leader in conversational commerce, reinventing business to consumer communication. Our SMS-first software platform helps everyone from entrepreneurs to enterprises strengthen relationships with their consumers in a new way. Through two-way, real-time, personalized communications, we drive billions in eCommerce revenue and over 5,000 leading brands like CB2, Pura Vida, Urban Outfitters, Jack in the Box, and Coach rely on Attentive to deliver powerful commerce experiences. To learn more about Attentive or to request a demo, http://www.attentive.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.
