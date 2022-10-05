Abacus Solutions International is pleased to announce the consolidating acquisition of the Playport Gaming Systems digital lottery platform, creating an industry-first product suite for lotteries globally
DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through mutual agreement, today Abacus Solutions International ("Abacus") announced the acquisition of Playport Gaming System's ("Playport") mobile and digital gaming platform, including all current contracts and business interests, in a move to expand Abacus' Lottery Everywhere platform. The merging of Abacus' and Playport's technology platforms yields a robust and turnkey digital omni-channel instant-win gaming solution to lotteries around the globe to expand their sales touch points and channels.
Playport's instant-win game platform and "Games2GoTM" buy now - play later capability, allows players to purchase and redeem instant-win games through their mobile phone utilizing Abacus' integration into the retail ecosystem. The instant-win games can be revealed anywhere, anytime. By digitizing the play experience, Abacus will expand their in-lane program to provide the opportunity to strengthen the player relationship via targeted marketing campaigns and retailer or lottery-branded games.
Abacus CEO, Simon Butler, commented, "We believe the addition of Playport's digital platform to Abacus' Lottery Everywhere product offering strengthens our position in the market and will be a great success. We envision this new gaming amenity will open up a market of thousands of new points of sale for digital games for our lottery customers, bringing incremental sales to our lottery Customers and allowing players to buy tickets in a very convenient and simple manner."
Playport Chairman, Bob Kaminski, added, "We are excited to join forces with Abacus in presenting an expanded lottery platform for both in-lane retail and online consumer digital gaming products. Abacus' proactive expansion of their lottery solutions footprint in North America and globally will greatly accelerate the adoption of the Playport mobile gaming products. "
About Playport
Playport Gaming Systems, LLC ("PGS") digitally connects players with lotteries and lottery retailers for the sale of instant win games. Through its patented gaming technology platform, PGS provides a real money wagering and marketing software platform that allows lottery retailers and casinos to sell digital custom-designed instant win games. The instant win game technology integrates seamlessly with existing POS systems and digital properties.
About Abacus
Abacus Solutions International is a software-based Technology Company specializing in solutions for the lottery industry. Its Fusion Platform™ is a versatile transaction gateway, enabling retailers and lotteries to connect easily and quickly to sell lottery products using the existing retailer hardware and infrastructures, eliminating the need for lotteries to invest in dedicated hardware and connectivity.
Abacus provides a Fully Managed Service and will work with all the existing suppliers. Abacus is based in both the United Kingdom and The Netherlands and is an associate member of both the World Lottery Association and NASPL. For more information visit http://www.lotteryeverywhere.com or contact Simon Butler on s.butler@abacus-bv.com.
