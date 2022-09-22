ParentSquare Inc. also joins the Fast Growth School Coalition to support the state's fastest-growing school districts
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sep. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ParentSquare, continuing its momentum in partnering with Texas schools, announces over a dozen additional independent school districts (ISD) have adopted the platform to streamline communications and empower administrators and teachers to engage every student's family. To further support Texas districts, ParentSquare is now a platinum corporate partner in the Texas Fast Growth School Coalition.
Recent ISDs to adopt the ParentSquare school-home engagement platform for K-12 include:
- Barbers Hill ISD
- Brenham ISD
- Del Valle ISD
- Huffman ISD
- Hutto ISD
- Midway ISD
- New Braunfels ISD
- Northwest ISD
- Odem-Edroy ISD
- Pampa ISD
- Roma ISD
- Stafford MSD
- Stratford ISD
- Transformation Waco in Waco ISD
- United ISD
- Waxahachie ISD
These districts join a long list of over 60 districts in the state that have already been utilizing the benefits of ParentSquare. Through these partnerships, over a quarter million Texas families are being positively impacted by the platform features in some of the fastest growing areas in the country.
ParentSquare is the leading fully unified technology platform that engages every family with school communications and communications-based services—all the way from the district office to the classroom teacher, and all in one place. With ParentSquare's intuitive, two-way communications platform, Texas districts and school officials can now involve all families and help overcome language or socioeconomic barriers, while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security.
ParentSquare offers translation to more than 100 languages, and app, email, text, voice, and web portal access for equitable communication district wide. It also features extensive integrations with student information and other critical administrative systems, and single sign-on capabilities.
"We wanted to take our parental engagement to a new level and found that ParentSquare was the best solution for us," said Rebecca M. Villarreal, executive director of communications for New Braunfels ISD. "The platform is so user friendly and has been well received by both our parents and our staff. ParentSquare's functionality takes you beyond a traditional mass notification system to an online community where our stakeholders can access everything in one place. Our staff can communicate with every parent now with a few clicks and the administrators can easily see how the tool is being used across the district with the robust dashboard. We have received a lot of positive feedback from the community on ParentSquare and are excited to see how it increases engagement."
As a Fast Growth School Coalition partner, ParentSquare will support and engage with Texas districts throughout the year and during the coalition's in-person and online events. The Fast Growth School Coalition educates and advocates for investment in the state's fastest growing school districts. This aligns with ParentSquare's mission to provide equitable communications with families to improve student outcomes and school success.
"As the executive director of the Texas Fast Growth School Coalition, we are proud to have approximately 70 fast-growing districts who serve as destinations for many of our new families in Texas," said Greg Smith, Ph.D. "Families from all over the United States are moving into these districts and it requires a strong tool to communicate effectively with current and new families alike. ParentSquare is the premier tool to do so, if you believe in strong parent/community relations, onboarding new families, considering bond elections, or just informing the public of events occurring in your school district."
About ParentSquare
ParentSquare is relied upon by millions of educators and families in over 48 states for unified, effective school communications. ParentSquare provides parent engagement tools that work from the district office to the individual classroom, supported by powerful metrics and reporting. ParentSquare's technology platform features extensive integrations with student information and other critical administrative systems, translation to more than 120 languages, and app, email, text, voice, and web portal access for equitable communication. ParentSquare (http://www.parentsquare.com), founded in 2011, is based in Santa Barbara, CA.
# # #
Media Contact
Charlotte Andrist, Nickel Communications, 7703105244, charlotte@nickelcommpr.com
SOURCE Nickel Communications