ARLINGTON, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Rate, a leading wealthtech services provider to the wealth management industry, today announced the acquisition of Finantech SpA, a Chilean based wealthtech that offers comprehensive reporting solutions to family offices and private banks.
"Acquiring Finantech supports our global strategy of seeding international hubs and offices that are locally run, distributing First Rate products and services to the LatAm region," said Grayson Greer, First Rate's Global Managing Director. "What attracted us to Finantech was first and foremost the team, whose knowledge and professional experience serving financial institutions in Chile has been a key driver for new and retained clients over the past 9 years. The addition of Finantech's product capabilities will provide many opportunities for growth, innovation, and expansion into other regional markets."
Finantech will continue to offer its data aggregation and performance reporting solutions locally to clients while incorporating many of First Rate's award-winning machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions. Finantech's products and services include:
Data Feed – Custodial feed application that connects to every client account information source.
Aggregga – Data aggregation and investment performance analytics application that provides a complete view of your portfolio structure, exposure, and performance with a flexible UI.
Reporta – A custom report building interface that enables the team to use a drag-and-drop functionality to create custom report layouts for their clients.
Current and future clients of First Rate Chile can expect to benefit from enhanced data privacy and cybersecurity measures in addition to the comprehensive suite of tools being leveraged by First Rate customers across the globe.
All employees will remain with the firm along with Jóse Antonio Honorato, Finantech's General Manager, serving as the Managing Director of First Rate Chile.
"We believe that this acquisition presents an exciting opportunity for both our companies. By joining forces, we will be able to bring together the best of both worlds, leveraging our strengths to achieve additional success in Chile, greater Latin America, and the global wealth management market," said Honorato.
First Rate Inc and it's investment subsidiary, First Rate Ventures, continue to actively explore opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.
ABOUT FIRST RATE:
First Rate exists to help wealth management companies grow and thrive as stewards of their clients' investments. Our innovative services and solutions help financial firms create absolute transparency, enhance efficiency, and empower advisors to create more meaningful and intelligent investment strategies for their clients. It's technology as it should be.
First Rate's flexible and intelligent solutions adapt to the evolving demands and complex challenges of the wealth management industry. With a proven track record including more than 30 years of experience, our relentless focus on meeting the diverse needs of our partners is unmatched in the industry.
Through data aggregation, performance calculation, client reporting, and intelligent data analytics backed by a powerful AI engine, our innovative technologies enable wealth managers to grow their business by enhancing efficiency and providing strategic value to investors.
ABOUT FINANTECH
Finantech's mission is to build innovative solutions for the Wealth Management and Asset Management industry, that allows managers to make decisions with clear and trustworthy information. Through investment analysis, portfolio consolidation, and flexible reporting solutions, our clients are able to see the financial world all in one place by leveraging a technology platform that brings together their clients' complete wealth picture. Finantech is a team of engineers based in Santiago, Chile with over a decade of experience in investments, operations, and programming ready to help you optimize your time and make informed decisions.
One place. One Platform. All your Assets.
