The growing oyster bar franchise will open at 1826 Cannon Drive Early December.
MANSFIELD, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shuckin' Shack, the 18-unit fast-casual oyster bar concept, is coming to Mansfield, Texas. The new restaurant will open at 1826 Cannon Drive later this month.
The growing franchise's newest location will be owned and operated by April and KJ Yaeger, lifelong business leaders.
April, who has worked in the legal field for 27 years, began researching Shuckin' Shack after realizing she was ready to take on a new adventure.
"We've run businesses for other people for years," KJ said. "We both worked long days — sometimes 18 hours. There were times that I slept on my desk. After doing this for other people, we decided it was our turn to do it for ourselves and be able to provide a living for others who work for us."
"I started looking at seafood franchising and found Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar on the East Coast. My friend and I flew out to visit several locations, and I began talking to the team about opening one up in Texas," April explained. "I had thought about an ice cream concept but decided I wanted something a bit more involved. That's when I started looking at seafood. Once I found Shuckin' Shack, I never really strayed away — I just knew 'this is it.'"
April added that, with all of the couple's prior business experience, a format where "you take what the franchisor gives you and run with it" was especially appealing. Having both worked hard throughout their careers, the duo is excited to do the same and find success in this new venture, along with a great team.
"Having the Yaegers in our system only adds to the incredible culture within," said Shuckin' Shack CEO Jonathan Weathington. "Not only are they a great fit from their previous experience, but they're just good people with the right motivations for opening their own Shuckin' Shack. We couldn't be more excited to be opening in Mansfield."
As demand for locally and responsibly sourced seafood continues to grow across the country, Shuckin' Shack has grown in step. With a seafood-focused menu, the franchise capitalizes on a rapidly increasing consumer demand for dining experiences that offer something unique, fun and a stark departure from what they can prepare at home. Now, Shuckin' Shack is poised for continued growth in new markets across the country.
For more information about Shuckin' Shack, visit https://www.theshuckinshack.com/.
About Shuckin' Shack:
Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar grew out of a vision for a local establishment that would appeal to families of all ages. A place where friends and family can enjoy fresh, delicious meals and creative cocktails in an environment that exudes relaxation. Shuckin' Shack offers its guests a "lifestyle experience" in addition to exceptional seafood. The brand started as a 900-square-foot shack in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, in 2007 and began franchising in 2014. Today, Shuckin' Shack has grown to 18 locations across six states, and soon to be seven, with several more locations slated to open by the end of 2022. To learn more about Shuckin' Shack, visit http://www.theshuckinshack.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, lturner@hellomainland.com
SOURCE Shuckin’ Shack