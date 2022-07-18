Rapidly-growing credit union enhances the member experience by offering Bitcoin services.
HOUSTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Community Credit Union (FCCU), located in Houston, TX, has partnered with NYDIG, a leading Bitcoin company, to provide members a trusted, safe and secure solution to buy, sell and hold bitcoin within their mobile app and online banking platform.
First Community Credit Union (FCCU) leads the way as a high-tech, high-touch credit union and continuously remains on the cutting edge of technology while maintaining the security of member's finances. FCCU is proud to be the first credit union in Texas to provide a secure digital currency solution, offering Bitcoin services through NYDIG. NYDIG adheres to the highest security standards, making them a leader in offering solutions for the safe purchase and sale of bitcoin.
Partnering with NYDIG empowers FCCU members to feel confident in purchasing bitcoin through a trusted source that meets the highest security, regulatory, audit, and governance standards. FCCU has a member-centric focus and is dedicated to providing an array of solutions to thrive in the ever-changing digital banking age by implementing Bitcoin services with NYDIG. FCCU is one of the largest credit unions in the Greater Houston Area and has built a reputation as a leader in the credit union industry.
"First Community Credit Union selected NYDIG Bitcoin Solutions to allow members to explore bitcoin seamlessly and with peace of mind," commented TJ Tijerina, CEO of FCCU. "NYDIG's strong security and practices aligned with FCCU which made the decision to partner with NYDIG one we are confident in. Whether members are just exploring or they are well versed in bitcoin, NYDIG provides a secure platform for members to buy, sell and hold bitcoin confidently, empowering members to have peace of mind in beginning or continuing their digital currency journey."
"NYDIG is proud to partner with FCCU to offer Bitcoin services to its members in the Lone Star State," said NYDIG's Head of Banking Solutions Rahm McDaniel. "As a burgeoning hub for crypto, many in Texas are already familiar with bitcoin, but this partnership with FCCU, which is a trusted leader in banking, will make bitcoin even more accessible to its members. We are proud to offer bitcoin in a secure and compliant environment to maintain the trust of FCCU members."
About First Community Credit Union
First Community Credit Union began in 1954 with Spring Branch ISD as their founders. The credit union's corporate office is located in Houston, TX. First Community has over 425 employees serving over 145,000 members with 19 locations in Texas and over $2 billion in assets. First Community is a full-service, federally-insured financial institution. To find a First Community location near you, please visit FCCU.org. First Community Credit Union invites anyone who lives, works, attends school or worships in Texas Counties served by FCCU to discover a better financial partner.
About NYDIG
NYDIG is a bitcoin company powering a more inclusive economic system. Delivering technology and financial services to banks, fintechs, insurers, and corporations, its full-stack bitcoin platform is built to the highest security, regulatory, and operational standards. NYDIG is the gateway to a new era of financial products that make bitcoin more accessible for all. Learn more at nydig.com, or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.
