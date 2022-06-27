The online electrical training program enables apprentices and electricians to train quickly and effectively in a no-risk environment.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading global provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, announced today the availability of its upgraded electrical catalog enabling business owners and service managers to quickly train apprentices and upskill electricians. Interplay's new expert-led electrical courses with hands-on simulations allow safe, unlimited practice in a variety of field scenarios to accelerate skill development and time-to-truck. Eight courses have already been added to the electrical catalog with 10 more courses coming throughout this year.
New courses include foundational electrical concepts for universal basics of electrical work and safety, intro courses for understanding and using the National Electric Code (NEC), and fieldwork courses including hands-on 3D and VR simulations with real-world scenarios. Course titles include:
- Work Safe - OSHA Electrical Safety Regulations
- Grounding and Bonding
- NEC – Wiring and Protection
- NEC – Wiring Methods and Materials
- NEC – Rough-In Inspection
- Introduction to Commercial Fire Alarm Systems
- Commercial Fire Alarm System Installation
- Commercial Wiring and Troubleshooting
- Generators - Residential Installation
- Electrical Wiring
Interplay's approach is unique in that it teaches learners to think through problems step-by-step in an optimized path using deductive reasoning. With video lessons, knowledge checks and interactive, hand-on 3D and VR simulations, Interplay trains learners to arrive at the most efficient path to identify and solve problems resulting in better troubleshooting skills. This engaging and immersive method of learning resonates with apprentices, who are usually digital natives and visual learners, and gets them into the field quickly and safely. Interplay also makes it easy for companies to assess its employees' skills, customize a learning path for their needs, and track learning progress all in one simple-to-use platform.
"Our enhanced electrical catalog delivers fast, simple and safe training while eliminating multiple pain points for business owners and service managers at electrical contracting firms," said Doug Donovan, Founder and CEO of Interplay Learning. "Our course catalog creates highly skilled techs and is a great complement to on-the-job training. We also build the National Electric Code into all of our electrical courses and simulations to give electricians the opportunity to apply their code learnings in a field-like but safe environment," concluded Donovan.
Visit https://www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.
About Interplay Learning
Since 2016, Austin-based Interplay Learning has been building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Its award-winning online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, including HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Solar, Multi-Family Maintenance and Facilities Maintenance workforces, is scalable and more effective than traditional training methods. By leveraging immersive learning technology, Interplay's customers are able to train and practice hands-on learning from a desktop, phone, tablet or in virtual reality. The result is a highly trained employee who is job-ready in weeks, not years. Its digital learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with its short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, coaching, and connectivity. Recent accolades include recognition by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards in the Education, General Excellence and On the Rise categories. Welcome to the next generation of the skilled labor workforce.
