Firm's Partner brings over 18 years of experience in support of retail brand's bankruptcy proceedings
CRANFORD, N.J., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF Clear Thinking, LLC, the award-winning business advisory firm and subsidiary of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, today announced that Patrick Diercks, a Partner of the Firm, has been named Plan Administrator of Charming Charlie Holdings, Inc.'s confirmed Plan of Liquidation, effective November 28, 2022. Diercks brings nearly two decades of experience supporting debtors and creditors within the bankruptcy process to the liquidation of the women's apparel and accessories retailer's remaining assets.
"Our team's experience navigating all aspects of the bankruptcy process ensures we are well-equipped to manage the completion of this Plan of Liquidation in a timely and cost-efficient manner," said Diercks. "Our goal is to anticipate concerns, address issues as they arise and maintain a course of action that produces the best possible outcome for all creditors involved."
In Diercks' role as Plan Administrator, he is primarily responsible for assisting the various classes of Charming Charlie Holdings, Inc.'s creditors. Specifically, he is tasked with quickly resolving their claims, monetizing the remaining assets of the estate and maximizing the return to unsecured creditors.
Through Diercks' involvement, PKF Clear Thinking continues to provide the consistent, senior-level representation that is a vital component of all creditors' rights engagements. The Firm's extensive experience and industry-focused expertise deliver value for all parties involved by driving efficiencies, uncovering opportunities and managing risk throughout the life cycle of each engagement.
About PKF Clear Thinking, LLC
PKF Clear Thinking, LLC, a subsidiary of PKF O'Connor Davies, offers advisory services that help companies succeed, at any stage of their life cycle, with clear direction and practical, actionable solutions. The Firm engages with healthy companies to create value and works with troubled companies to preserve value. Our track record and years of experience working on hundreds of successful engagements has propelled us to become a trusted and respected advisor. For more information, visit https://www.pkfct.com/.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 18 offices in the United States and abroad. In the U.S., offices are located across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where PKF O'Connor Davies has recently merged in Boston-based DGC and expanded its footprint in the New England market. The Firm also has an office in Mumbai, India.
PKF O'Connor Davies employs more than 1,400 professionals who provide a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. The Firm is led by over 150 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.
The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2022 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
