Learning management and talent development provider joins the Mental Health Cooperative to present at hospitality conference.
AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development company Schoox will join the Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) at its Summer Hospitality Training Conference in Austin, Texas, July 31 - August 3, 2022.
A non-profit professional association, CHART is the leading resource for the development and advancement of hospitality training professionals and their organizations. The association's members represent over 350 of the nation's top restaurant, foodservice, and lodging companies.
Matthew Brown, Chief People & Culture Officer for Schoox, will facilitate a discussion on trauma-informed supervision with Jennifer Belk White, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, for Mental Health Cooperative. The breakout session will dive into the topic of trauma in the workplace and provide actionable steps for how learning professionals can influence and reframe approaches to training.
Event attendees can visit Schoox during the vendor fair to learn more about its SaaS learning platform and content marketplace. Schoox supports learning for hundreds of hospitality companies, from regional brands to multi-national franchises. Its people-first learning platform helps hospitality providers simplify learning and development, easily track all L&D activity, and cost-effectively administer compliance and other mandatory safety training.
For hospitality and other industries with a predominantly frontline workforce, Schoox published "Real-world Learning for Frontline Workers: Top 5 Learning & Development Must-haves for Employees Working on the Go". This new whitepaper expands on the must-have requirements for learning platforms, which include:
- Flexible organizational structure
- Mobile-friendly learner experiences
- On-the-job training and skills development
- Built-in learning experience platform
- Business impact, reporting, and analytics
About Schoox
Schoox transforms learning into business growth. Our SaaS learning platform and course marketplace help companies accelerate business results by unlocking employee potential, boosting customer retention, and driving revenue through learning. Schoox powers learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
