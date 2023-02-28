Journyx, the leading provider of enterprise-level project time tracking software, is now offering its powerful solution tightly integrated with NetSuite. This streamlined experience allows Journyx customers to manage their projects more effectively, track employee time in one place, and fully understand project costs and profitability, while at the same time also leveraging NetSuite's powerful features.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journyx, Inc., the leading provider of enterprise-level project time tracking software, is now offering its powerful solution integrated tightly with NetSuite®, a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. The Journyx and NetSuite integration gives customers a streamlined experience, letting them use the advanced functionality of Journyx to manage their projects more effectively, track employee time in one place, and fully understand project costs and profitability, while at the same time also leveraging NetSuite's powerful features.
"NetSuite customers can now benefit from a smooth and productized integration with our time tracking solution, which is the best combination of 'easy' and 'powerful' available in the market today," said Lance Ellisor, chief operating officer at Journyx. "We've recently seen a surge of interest in combining the robust functionality of Journyx time, expense, and equipment tracking with our customers' implementations of the NetSuite ERP. By combining the NetSuite ERP with Journyx, businesses see a high ROI because time tracking for employees is easy and organizations receive rich data and reporting capabilities along with configurable workflows to simplify complex accounting."
Benefits and features of the NetSuite and Journyx integrated solution include:
- Easy time, expense, and equipment entry on any device
- Transfer of organizational-level roles, permissions, and workflows from NetSuite for rapid roll-out, with options to enforce custom data validation rules
- Time tracking for project cost accounting, R&D tax credits, financial forecasting, and project, resource, and/or budget management
- Smart timesheets that essentially fill themselves out from calendars and email
- Real-time data, reports, and dashboards
- Direct data access in business intelligence applications such as Excel and Power BI
Ellisor continued, "We have already started rolling out our first NetSuite integrations and we're fired up about helping other NetSuite customers. We've worked hard to build a reputation for the best integrations with other top ERPs, as well as the easiest and best time tracking experience. Adding NetSuite is the perfect next step." The Journyx and NetSuite integration is immediately available. To learn more about the solution and how to get started, please visit the Journyx website.
##
About Journyx, Inc.
Journyx provides cloud-based time tracking software for organizations that need to track employee time easily and accurately for project cost accounting, billing, payroll, compliance, and more. Our time tracking solutions offer an unmatched level of customization and flexibility, so you get the data you need, when you need it. Journyx products are tested and integrated with top ERP and payroll systems such as Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics, ADP, Intuit QuickBooks, and more. For additional information, visit journyx.com.
Media Contact
Jeannette Grand, Journyx, Inc., 1 5128348888, marketing@journyx.com
SOURCE Journyx, Inc.