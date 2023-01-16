Pre-leasing begins in fall 2024 for The Preserve at HW6 Build-To-Rent Community in Fresno, Texas
HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascendant Development, a luxury apartment and student housing investor, developer and general contractor began construction on Preserve at HW6, a 320-unit, single-family build-to-rent community in the greater Houston area.
Located at 11923 State Highway 6 in Fresno, the community will offer one-story, detached single-family homes, an expansive clubhouse, and an outdoor amenity suite. Homes range in size from one-bedrooms at 763 square feet to three-bedrooms at 1,388 square feet. Each home features luxury vinyl plank flooring, energy-efficient LED lighting, granite countertops, modern kitchen backsplashes, property-wide managed wifi, smart unit technology, under-mount sinks and stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances.
The amenity suite at The Preserve at HW6 is well-appointed with a gourmet kitchen, detached garages, a full fitness center with yoga and spin room, game room, club room, expansive lobby, dog park, outdoor central park and a resort-style saltwater pool. Pre-leasing is expected to begin in Fall 2024.
"The Preserve at HW6 is another example of Ascendant's strategy to tailor its developments to the demands of the particular submarket," said Principal & Co-Founder of Ascendant, Richard Owen.
"The location of the Preserve is ideal for Ascendant's build-to-rent product and provides its residents with ample opportunity for entertainment, shopping and dining options, all just minutes away. With the high barriers to entry in the Missouri City / Sienna Plantation area, we believe the Preserve at HW6 will be a successful addition to our growing build-to-rent portfolio."
Headquartered in Houston, Ascendant is a vertically integrated real estate development and construction firm whose principals bring an extensive track record, having developed over 4,500 units and $1 billion in real estate value in luxury residential multifamily housing communities.
Currently, Ascendant has a pipeline of over 3,600 units in various stages of development and is actively seeking additional development and partnership opportunities. To connect with the partners about prospective projects and partnership opportunities, please go to Ascendant's website at http://www.ascendantdevco.com.
About Ascendant Development
Ascendant Development is a privately owned vertically integrated real estate investment, development and construction company focused on originating attractive risk return investment opportunities though designing and constructing luxury Class A multifamily and student housing properties throughout the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Ascendant has developed over 4,500 units and $1 billion in real estate value in luxury residential multifamily housing communities. See more at: http://www.ascendantdevco.com.
