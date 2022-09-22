Fe²⁶ Axis horizontal steel railing delivers sought-after contemporary aesthetic to decks, front porches, patios and balconies
GARLAND, Texas, Sep. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the building industry's leading providers of quality railing systems, Fortress Building Products debuts its latest offering, Fe²⁶ Axis horizontal steel railing. The on-trend horizontal steel railing makes it easy for residential building professionals to enclose an outdoor living space with a design-oriented system that melds style and performance. Incredibly versatile, Fe²⁶ Axis can also be used in indoor applications. Fe²⁶ Axis is the newest infill option for Fe²⁶, Fortress Building Products' current steel railing system, and is available across its North American dealer network.
An answer to continued demand for personalized outdoor spaces, Fe²⁶ Axis horizontal steel railing brings strength and a contemporary aesthetic to the perimeter of decks, front porches, patios and balconies. With a minimalist appearance, Fe²⁶ Axis features horizontal steel panels that make outdoor living areas of any size feel larger, brighter and more open. Offered in Black Sand, Fe²⁶ Axis can also be used for indoor applications, making it possible for residential building professionals to ensure a seamless design aesthetic between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Fe²⁶ Axis horizontal steel railing is a panelized system that residential building professionals can install quickly. Posts with pre-attached brackets further support a straightforward installation process while guaranteeing consistency and quality along the perimeter of a deck. A durable, low-maintenance building material, steel won't rot, warp or deteriorate over time. This means that Fe²⁶ Axis can resist the damaging effects of weathering in nearly any type of environment. Further preserving the system's overall appearance, FortressShield technology provides enhanced corrosion resistance and UV protection. Like Fe²⁶ Traditional steel railing, Fe²⁶ Axis horizontal steel railing is backed by a 15-year limited warranty.
"Given the continued emphasis on creating personalized outdoor living areas, customers are also more carefully considering the finishing touches that make a space feel complete. In the same way that interior trim typically complements hardwood flooring and windows, many are looking for high-design railings that accentuate their home's exterior," said Don Douglas, Senior Product Manager – Railing, Fortress Building Products. "A customizable steel railing like Fe²⁶ Axis delivers proven performance to support deck functions, while giving play to today's in-demand modern aesthetic."
For design inspiration, customers can scan the QR code at the bottom of the Fe²⁶ Axis horizontal steel railing product page with their mobile device. This will open up Fortress' augmented reality (AR) visualizer tool, which makes it possible to preview how Fe²⁶ Axis will look on any deck, front porch, patio or balcony. The cutting-edge tool is one of the many ways that Fortress® provides a best-in-class customer service experience.
Learn more about how Fortress Building Products is revolutionizing the industry with its wood-alternative decking, railing, fencing, framing, lighting, fasteners, cladding and pergolas at http://www.fortressbp.com.
About Fortress Building Products
Fortress Building Products is a leading manufacturer and solution provider in the residential, multi-family, industrial and commercial building products industry. Based in Texas, Fortress® supplies North America with the total solution in outdoor living, including decking, railing, fencing, framing, lighting, fasteners, cladding and pergolas. For over 50 years, Fortress Building Products has been pushing the boundaries to provide innovative products that build a stronger tomorrow for people and the planet. Sustainable, durable and socially responsible, Fortress' solutions strengthen the way people build and live. Learn more at http://www.fortressbp.com.
