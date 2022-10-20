Galloway will focus on what makes organizations great.
HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of safety excellence strategies, announced its CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, will be interviewed during a live virtual session titled "Defining and Challenging World-Class Safety." The live event is scheduled on Monday, October 31st at 11am CT. Event details can be found at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ziMDtwgGR92RRi4gLS3OXg.
Safety leadership and organizational management vary between places and people, and benchmarking is often linked to data points or single conversations. This webinar offers a unique opportunity to hear two marquee safety consultants and speakers openly discuss their combined 50+ years of experience with world-class organizations and what they've seen and learned regarding 'high-reliability.'
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn M. Galloway is CEO of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety. Shawn's consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. He is a trusted advisor, professional speaker, and author of several bestselling books on safety strategy, culture, leadership, and Behavior-Based Safety. He is a monthly columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the industry, having also authored over 700 podcasts, 300 articles and blogs, and 100 videos. He has received awards and recognition for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Professionals, National Safety Council's Top 40 Rising Stars and Top Ten Speakers, EHS Today Magazine's 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, ISHN Magazine's POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World and their newest list: 50 Leaders for Today and Tomorrow, Pro-Sapien's list of The Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers and is an Avetta Distinguished Fellow. Read more about him and his work at http://www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and behavior-based safety projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
