AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an exciting turn of events, Lamborghini of Austin has announced the sponsorship of an amazing and tenacious young racer, Shehan Chandrasoma. At just nineteen years old, he made his official debut in the racing world at the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America 2022 Season.
Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Shehan's avid interest in cars and racing began at an early age. His first word was "car," according to his parents in a telephone interview. He received his first toy go-cart at age two as a gift from his parents. At age fourteen, he received his pro driver's license. He made his first podium (placed top three) at the Circuit of Americas in Austin that same year.
Shehan's knowledge of cars is vast, which is partially what fuels his desire to race. His interests are not limited to racing, as he is an accomplished cellist and pianist. He is also an Eagle Scout whose service project was with Messengers of Peace. He continues to give back to scouting and other organizations he supports through his interests in cars and racing. He graduated from Westlake High School Magna Cum Laude and is currently attending Baylor University. He is extending his academic excellence at Baylor, where he is currently on the Dean's List. He accomplished this while racing for Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, which is quite a feat. One of his long-term goals is to run his own racing team. He also enjoys building relationships, especially with car enthusiasts such as himself.
Earlier this month on May 22, he placed first in the AM (amateur) class at the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America race at NOLA Motorsports Park. Shehan finished ahead of the pack by 8.5 seconds at NOLA, which puts him in professional time territory.
Shehan's career and personal opportunities are looking exceptionally good, as his passion for cars, racing, and personal growth continues apace. Shehan recently said, "My long-term goal is to continue racing for Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America as a professional driver. I want to participate in the World Championship; it would be an honor."
"We're incredibly excited to be a part of this exceptional young man's career," said Jeremy Jaramillo, Marketing Manager at Lamborghini Austin. "Be sure to keep an eye out for him in upcoming races. We are sure he is going to take the world by storm." Jeremy also noted that Shehan is an excellent customer, who owns three Lamborghini models, with more likely on the way.
Shehan's affinity for Lamborghini and enjoyment of racing will lead to an excellent racing career. In the near term, he has a particularly challenging race ahead which he is preparing diligently for. This race takes place in Watkins Glen, New York. Keep an eye out for the historic first racer sponsored by Lamborghini of Austin. The races take place June 23 through 26.
Individuals who would like to learn more about Shehan or Lamborghini can visit the dealership website at http://www.lamborghiniaustin.com. Interested parties may also contact Lamborghini Austin by dialing 833-331-0322, or by visiting the dealership at 4108 North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas.
