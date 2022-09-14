Former MLB player, coach, manager, and current MLB Network Broadcast Analyst and founder of Bo Porter Academy land major partnership with baseball's top brand.
ROSHARON, Texas, Sept.14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's time. The news you've all been waiting for is here! Bo Porter Academy and Future All-Stars Baseball Development Academy is teaming up with the official glove and baseball of Major League Baseball, Rawlings Sporting Goods.
BPA and FASB have looked forward to this exciting opportunity. The successful manufacturing company has more than 100 years of experience and several accolades tied to its name.
Charlie White, Rawlings National Sales Representative said, "We are thrilled to enter this partnership. The core values that are exemplified throughout the organization, both on and off the field, made this partnership an ideal fit."
"This is a significant moment for Bo Porter Academy and Future All-Stars Baseball as we welcome Rawlings into the BPA and FASB Families," said Founding President / CEO Bo Porter. "Rawlings is the global leader in baseball equipment and apparel, and we look forward to all members and the surrounding communities benefitting from this unique partnership. This is a game changer for Bo Porter Academy and Future All-Stars Baseball, and we are excited about partnering with Rawlings."
With numerous college teams and MLB continuously praising their Rawlings equipment, it's no wonder BPA and FASB resonate deeply with Rawlings' mission of supplying baseball players with the best of the best.
"This will be beneficial in continuing to grow both brands to new heights and we are extremely excited about the future together!" said White.
Rawlings currently specializes in baseball clothing and equipment, producing gloves, bats, balls, protective gear, batting helmets, uniforms, and bags, among other accessories. Soon, Rawlings sporting equipment will be available for purchase here at the all-new Bo Porter Future All-Stars Baseball Development Academy Pro Shop.
For more information, don't hesitate to contact BPA or FASB with questions regarding the organization's new partnership in further detail.
