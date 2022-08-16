With the Florida Legislature's recent elimination of the Certificate of Need (CON) requirements for physical rehabilitation hospitals in the state, Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC, today announced its plans to construct their seventh physical rehabilitation hospital in Florida. The $24M project will serve the Ocala, Florida region.
DALLAS and OCALA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Dallas, Texas-based Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals announced the construction of its seventh $24M physical rehabilitation hospital location in the state of Florida.
With identical 36-bed, physical rehabilitation hospitals previously announced in S. Orlando (Kissimmee), E. Lakeland/Winter Haven, W. Orlando (Ocoee), St. Pete, Viera, Port Charlotte and now in Ocala, Florida, Everest is clearly confident on their continual pursuit to provide high quality physical rehabilitation hospital services for the citizens of Florida.
Everest's free standing physical rehabilitation hospital will be constructed on 5.1 acres of land near the intersection of SW 27th Ave and S.W. College Rd. (200) in Ocala, FL. Everest Rehabilitation Hospital operates and develops identical, modern, 40,000 square foot, 36-bed, single story acute care physical rehabilitation hospitals. With each of the 36 private rooms complete with contemporary art, 65" flat screen TVs and a private bathroom, staying at Everest's hospitals is more compared to a luxury hotel versus a typical hospital setting. Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals are also predesigned to be able to add an additional 17 private beds should the market dictate the need for expansion.
Everest's physical rehabilitation hospital in Ocala, Florida will create about 120 jobs in the community. "We look forward to the opportunity to serve Ocala, Silver Springs, Bellview, Silver Springs Shores, Morriston and many other Marion County communities. We firmly believe that patients thrive exponentially when their environment and their level of care far exceed their expectations. The level of care in our acute rehabilitation hospital setting cannot be provided at other levels of care such as skilled nursing facilities (SNF). The average length of stay at a comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation hospital is one-third of a typical stay at a skilled nursing facility." Jay Quintana, Everest Rehabilitation's CEO said. "We provide one to one physical therapy, five to seven days a week, daily medical visits by rehabilitation physicians and a strong 24-hour day nurse to patient ratio that contributes to optimal outcomes and the highest quality of care."
The hospital includes spacious, technologically advanced equipped inpatient and outpatient physical therapy gyms, a large outdoor mobility courtyard for therapeutic use, aqua therapy, a fully furnished life skills training apartment with kitchen and bathroom, in-house dialysis, and an in-house pharmacy. Everest encourages the importance of the support system surrounding the patients as well. Included in the facility are several family gathering areas, an extra-large dining hall and an outdoor patio. The hospital will serve patients recovering from stroke, brain injury, neurological conditions, trauma, spinal cord injury, speech impediments, amputation, pulmonary disease, orthopedic injury, COVID-19, and other medically complex conditions.
Everest Rehabilitation Hospital Ocala will feature a comprehensive and interdisciplinary physician-led experienced team of rehabilitation therapists focused on increasing patient strength and endurance and improving quality of life in a modern, state of the art setting.
About Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals LLC, based in Dallas, Texas, is a multispecialty acute care physical rehabilitation hospital company focused on providing high quality, physical rehabilitation care. Everest is passionate about patient care; striving to create healing and nurturing environments for all patients that not only meet their medical needs but address their emotional and social needs as well. Patients are guided through the necessary steps to reclaim daily life, recover function, and return to an optimal quality of life by combining the latest treatments, technologies, and research with a unique interdisciplinary team approach involving the patient and family from day one. Everest provides the highest level of care available to patients with disabilities caused by injuries or illnesses, or from traumatic accidents.
Jay Quintana, CEO/ Co-Founder
Jquintana(at)everestrehab.com
469-713-1145
Media Contact
Jay Quintana, Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC, 1 (469) 713-1145, jquintana@everestrehab.com
SOURCE Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC