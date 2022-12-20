SPOTIO has been recognized by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website, as a Leader in the Field Sales category across the Small Business, Mid-Market, and Overall Grid Reports.
DALLAS , Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPOTIO, a Dallas-based SaaS company, has been recognized by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website, as a Leader in the Field Sales category across the Small Business, Mid-Market, and Overall Grid Reports. SPOTIO has received thirteen award badges, such as "Best Estimated ROI," "Most Implementable," and "Best Support," as well as the "Best Results" badge and more. G2 recognitions are based on customer satisfaction scores directly from user reviews and market presence.
"SPOTIO is honored to be recognized as a Leader in Field Sales by our customers," said Trey Gibson, CEO, and Founder at SPOTIO, "we value listening to our customers and innovating for them. It makes me proud to have a company where our customers love using us as we continue to help field sales achieve more."
Some of the recent reviews about SPOTIO on G2 include:
- "I love the ability that SPOTIO can be integrated into a lot of CRMs, it makes tracking in the field a lot easier and takes workload off for sales guys at the end of the day."
- "A big benefit I did not consider at first is that I can get a visual map of where I have success and where I do not, making it much simpler to strategize efforts."
- "The app is extremely intuitive and perfect for visiting homes or businesses on the go. It's considerably less "bulky" compared to some of the CRM apps used in the past, but still has all the functionality you'd ever need."
- "We could customize the app to perfectly match our sales process, which made for a seamless transition. Couldn't be happier with our decision to switch to SPOTIO."
"A major priority for us in 2022 was to focus more attention on collecting feedback from our customers.'' said Christian Beatty, Head of Marketing at SPOTIO. "When we compare where we started to where we are now, closing this year as the leader in field sales software with thirteen badges is a huge accomplishment. "We're honored that our customers have helped us earn these awards and it gives us an added boost of motivation to hit the ground running in the New Year."
For more information on SPOTIO and how they can help your field sales team achieve more, visit http://www.spotio.com.
About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spending, and grow their business.
About SPOTIO
SPOTIO is the leading field sales engagement platform built for field sales teams to grow pipelines, improve productivity, and close more deals. SPOTIO centralizes field sales team activities and provides sales organizations with the visibility and insight needed to drive revenue. Thousands of customers worldwide rely on SPOTIO to accelerate growth with their field sales teams. SPOTIO is a privately held company based in Addison, Texas.
Media Contact
Amanda Foster, SPOTIO, 1 214-864-9549, amanda@spotio.com
SOURCE SPOTIO