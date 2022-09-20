Nabr Network continues to innovate with new quarterly feature release cycle
LEWISVILLE, Texas, September 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nabr Network, the leading communication management system for community associations and community management companies, announced the release of several new features to its web and mobile platform. This marks the first announcement in Nabr Network's new quarterly release cycle.
This release will include enhancements that drive efficiencies in business optimization and boost community engagement. Key updates include:
- Renter account management can be automated with a new Renter Account Expiration Date feature.
- A new Account Impersonation feature allows website administrators to see exactly what residents see in Nabr Network.
- Enhancements to the Photo Gallery feature encourage greater engagement with new comment and positive reaction options and custom Photo Gallery covers.
- New flexibility to the Community Feed offers custom interactive or administrator-only posting for individual Community Feed Channels.
"Nabr Network provides community management companies the technology their business needs to thrive in today's community association management industry," said Nabr Network. "Releasing new features every quarter is another demonstration of our commitment to provide best-in-class software for community associations and community management companies."
About Nabr Network
Nabr Network is the leading comprehensive communication management system built for community association management companies, HOAs, COAs, and other neighborhood associations. Communities and community management companies across the country use Nabr Network's web and mobile platform to keep homeowners informed and empowered, while helping community managers work more efficiently. Additional information is available at https://nabrnetwork.com.
