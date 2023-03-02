U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) is announcing partnerships with four OMS practices in three states. The new partners include North Sound Oral & Facial Surgery of Washington, Central Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of California, Clark & Patel Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of California and Gulf Coast Oral and Facial Surgery of Mississippi.
IRVING, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is announcing partnerships with four oral and maxillofacial surgery practices, spanning three states. The new partners include North Sound Oral & Facial Surgery of Washington, Central Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of California, Clark & Patel Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of California and Gulf Coast Oral and Facial Surgery of Mississippi.
Founded in November 2017, USOSM was the first company of its kind, and it continues to lead the industry today with the largest and fastest growing network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons, nationwide. It has more than 180 partner practices spanning 24 states, and a 100% partner practice retention rate.
"We are fortunate and appreciate the opportunity to continue our expansion by partnering with high quality surgeons. Last year was a tremendous year of growth for us, as we added in excess of $100 million in acquired revenue. We see that momentum continuing in 2023," said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall.
About the new partners:
All four partner practices offer the full scope of oral and maxillofacial procedures from dental implants to wisdom teeth extractions, and much more. Each practice is led by board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons – the highest credential that can be obtained in the specialty, according to the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.
Located in Anacortes, North Sound Oral & Facial Surgery serves the North Sound region of Washington. It is led by Pardeep S. Brar, DMD.
With offices in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, Central Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery has been treating patients on California's Central Coast for more than 40 years. Its surgeons include Eric M. Alltucker, DDS, MD, Benjamin F. Bush, DDS and Justin M. Weaver, DDS, MD.
Located in Oxnard, California, Clark & Patel Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is led by William J. Clark, DDS, MD and Brijesh Patel, DDS, MD.
Gulf Coast Oral and Facial Surgery has locations in Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Orange Grove, Mississippi. The practice is led by Thomas B. Zakkak, DDS and Robert T. Watts, Jr., DMD.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 24 states. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
Media Contact
Lyle Rountree, USOSM, 2142893799, Lyle.Rountree@usosm.com
SOURCE USOSM