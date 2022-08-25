The appointment of Selim Benbadis, M.D., and Omotola Hope, M.D., will help support Stratus' commitment to serving a diverse patient population.
DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratus announced the appointment of Selim Benbadis, MD, and Omotola Hope, MD, to the company's Medical Advisory Board. Formed in 2018, Stratus' Medical Advisory Board (MAB) provides critical guidance and insight to the company as it develops new neurodiagnostic services and solutions. The addition of Dr. Benbadis and Dr.Hope broadens the diversity of Stratus' MAB and supports the company's commitment to serving a diverse patient population and expanding patient care and access.
"Dr. Benbadis' experience with intractable seizures along with video EEG monitoring research and Dr. Hope's expertise with comorbid conditions of epilepsy will bring a wealth of diverse knowledge to our board," stated Jeremy Slater, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Stratus. "We're very pleased to have them join our medical advisory board as their extensive knowledge of epilepsy will be crucial for Stratus as we continue to advance our EEG services and solutions for patients, physicians, and hospital systems."
Selim Benbadis, MD, is a board-certified epileptologist and clinical neurophysiologist. Benbadis graduated from medical school at the University of Nice (Nice, France), where he completed a residency in family medicine. He completed his neurology residency at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation where he stayed an additional two years to complete a fellowship in epilepsy, EEG, and sleep medicine. Dr. Benbadis is currently a professor of neurology at the University of South Florida and the Director of the University of South Florida /Tampa General Hospital Comprehensive Epilepsy Program. His interests are in the diagnosis and management of seizures that are difficult to control and the misdiagnosis of epilepsy. He has authored more than two hundred articles and book chapters. He also has a strong interest in medical writing and editing and serves on several editorial boards. Finally, he has a strong interest in education, serves as faculty on numerous courses each year, and has received several teaching awards.
Omotola Hope, MD, is a board-certified neurologist who specializes in treating epilepsy and other types of seizures. Hope is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. She completed an internship in internal medicine at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y., and her residency in neurology at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut. She also completed a fellowship in epilepsy at Yale New Haven Hospital, as well as a research fellowship through the Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholars Program at Yale University School of Medicine. She currently treats patients at Houston Methodist Sugar Land and was previously at Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she also served as an associate professor of neurology and program director of the epilepsy fellowship at McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center – Houston.
For more information on Stratus' Medical Advisory Board and a full list of its members, please visit the company's website:
About Stratus
Stratus is the nation's leading provider of EEG solutions and has served more than 98,000 patients across the U.S. The company offers technology, services, and proprietary software solutions to help neurologists diagnose their patients with epilepsy and other seizure-like disorders accurately and quickly. Stratus also provides mobile cardiac telemetry to support the diagnostic testing needs of the neurology community. Additionally, the company's R&D division holds the world's largest database of de-identified EEG recordings and is applying machine learning to improve the overall quality and efficiency of EEG testing. To learn more, visit http://www.stratusneuro.com.
