FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two Sagora Senior Living communities were voted "Best of Carrollton" by readers of the Carrollton Leader.
Briarview Senior Living finished tied for first place in the "Best Assisted Living Facility" category, while Lakeview at Josey Ranch Senior Living won "Best Active 55+ Living Community." It was part of Star Local Media's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards, the winners of which were announced Sunday, January 29.
"We're so thankful to have two of our communities recognized by members of their local community," Sagora Senior Living President Bryan McCaleb said. "It shows how committed these communities are, not just to their residents, but to residents' loved ones and the community around them."
Lakeview at Josey Ranch Senior Living, located on Josey Lane, offers active Independent Living with apartment-style living options. Briarview Senior Living, located on East Trinity Mills Road, offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care programs.
ABOUT SAGORA SENIOR LIVING
Sagora Senior Living is among the nation's top 50 senior housing providers and is guided by a Resident First philosophy. The company operates more than 60 communities in 12 states, with Cottages, Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care living options. For additional information, please visit Sagora.com.
