Malcolm Allen, President of Graduate America College was accepted into the Forbes Business Council, an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders.
Malcolm Allen was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Malcolm Allen into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Malcolm has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Malcolm will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Malcolm will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.
"The multi-generational impact of the Forbes Council will disrupt societal stigmas and transform lives forever. I am honored to be a part of this historic opportunity - Malcolm Allen, Founder of Graduate America."
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT GRADUATE AMERICA
a network of nationally accredited schools and colleges that offers Stackable Credentials, Online Degrees & Courses aligned to 200+ occupations. To learn more please visit http://www.GraduateAmerica.org
