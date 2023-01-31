Mounce is a long-time Houston banking executive
HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tray Mounce, a long-time Houston banking executive, has been named Executive Vice President at Vantage Bank. Mounce's hiring comes as the Texas-based bank launches its expansion into the Houston market. Mounce will serve as Co-Market President of Houston alongside recently hired Executive Vice President, Cody Cannon.
Mounce has more than 32 years of banking industry experience, primarily in the Houston market, working with privately held businesses. His expertise includes trade financing, real estate acquisition/investment, aircraft financing, cash management/treasury solutions, fiduciary escrow services, and other traditional banking products/services. He most recently served as Senior Vice President at Texas Capital Bank.
"We are thrilled to welcome Tray to our leadership team in the Houston region," said Vantage Bank's President and CEO, Jeff Sinnott. "His dedication to serving and guiding small to medium-sized middle market entrepreneurs and their families through the business life cycle, truly aligns with our company's focus on building meaningful, long-term relationships with our clients. He will be a tremendous addition to our team."
Vantage Bank announced its Houston expansion plans in November 2022, with a temporary location in the Galleria area and plans for two full-service branch locations in central Houston and the Woodlands in the near future. Sinnott went on to say that he expects Houston to quickly become Vantage Bank's largest Texas market.
About Vantage Bank
Vantage Bank, founded in 1923, is a family-owned, community-based financial institution headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with deep roots in the border regions of the state. Vantage is focused on providing specialized banking services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses as well as consumer and international customers who live and work in the communities we serve. The Bank has full-service banking centers in the Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, Laredo, El Paso, Fort Worth, Hondo, and Refugio. Vantage Bank prides itself on its culture and commitment to helping customers make financial victories a reality.
For more information about Vantage Bank, visit https://www.vantage.bank/.
