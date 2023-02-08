FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Summary Of Results For The Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022

  • Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, was $3.3 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $9.2 million, or $0.26 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and net income of $6.7 million, or $0.20 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted pretax net income(1) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, was $2.3 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.15 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and $2.3 million, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, was $5.3 million, compared to $8.4 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and $4.4 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Royalty production volumes for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, decreased 12% to 1,628 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and increased 33% compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Total production volumes for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, decreased 15% to 2,215 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and increased 4% compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Converted 60 gross (0.27 net) wells to producing status during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to 49 gross (0.22 net) during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022.
  • Inventory of 203 gross (0.83 net) wells in progress as of Dec. 31, 2022, compared to 172 gross (0.85 net) as of Sept. 30, 2022.
  • Total debt was $33.3 million and the debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM)(1) ratio was 1.25x at Dec. 31, 2022.
  • During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, PHX closed on acquisitions totaling 1,256 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and the Haynesville plays for approximately $14.7 million.

Subsequent Events

  • On Jan. 31, 2023, PHX closed on the two previously announced divestitures of a combined 257 gross non-operated working interest wellbores for approximately $10.7 million.
  • Since Dec. 31, 2022, PHX has closed on mineral acquisitions totaling 99 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and the Haynesville plays for approximately $1.2 million.
  • Total debt was $23.0 million at Feb. 3, 2023.

(1) 

This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "We continue to enhance our asset base, divesting non-core, non-working interest wellbores and reinvesting the proceeds into high-quality minerals in our areas of focus. Royalty production in the quarter was impacted by short-term disruptions in the Haynesville due to temporary shut-ins in a few wells to accommodate frac completion on an offsetting set of wells, and fewer new wells coming online due to typical seasonal volatility. However, the inventory of wells being drilled continues to increase, giving us confidence in a near-term rebound and our long-term prospects."

"Results were also impacted by lower commodity prices, but our strong balance sheet and success in divestitures of working interests continues to help us navigate near-term headwinds," continued Mr. Stephens. "We are bullish on a recovery in natural gas prices in late 2023/ early 2024, as short-term impacts dissipate. I am also pleased to announce that given the confidence in our strategy and the steady conversion of our inventory, we have the visibility to begin providing an annual operational outlook, which is included in this press release and can be accessed in our investor relations presentation on our corporate website."

Financial Highlights







Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended







Dec. 31, 2022





Dec. 31, 2021



Royalty Interest Sales



$

10,571,704





$

5,966,645



Working Interest Sales



$

4,316,970





$

7,720,519



Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales



$

14,888,674





$

13,687,164

















Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts



$

3,347,002





$

2,836,168



Lease Bonuses and Rental Income



$

34,482





$

78,915



Total Revenue



$

18,270,158





$

16,602,247

















Lease Operating Expense













per Working Interest Mcfe



$

1.73





$

1.39



Transportation, Gathering and Marketing













per Mcfe



$

0.66





$

0.57



Production Tax per Mcfe



$

0.28





$

0.32



Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)



$

1.16





$

0.83



G&A Expense per Mcfe



$

1.42





$

0.98



Interest Expense per Mcfe



$

0.29





$

0.08



DD&A per Mcfe



$

0.81





$

0.74



Total Expense per Mcfe



$

3.92





$

3.28

















Net Income (Loss)



$

3,346,133





$

6,682,249



Adjusted EBITDA (2)



$

5,334,016





$

4,416,065

















Cash Flow from Operations (3)



$

10,141,814





$

8,637,990



CapEx (4)



$

87,104





$

192,677



CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions



$

14,499,014





$

11,643,827

















Borrowing Base



$

50,000,000





$

32,000,000



Debt



$

33,300,000





$

20,000,000



Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)





1.25







1.16







(1) 

Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table on page 11.

(2) 

This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

(3) 

GAAP cash flow from operations. See page 9.

(4) 

Includes legacy working interest expenditures and fixtures and equipment.

 

Operating Highlights





Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2022





Dec. 31, 2021



Gas Mcf Sold



1,669,320







1,574,265



Average Sales Price per Mcf before the











effects of settled derivative contracts

$

5.66





$

5.52



Average Sales Price per Mcf after the











effects of settled derivative contracts

$

4.02





$

3.52



% of sales subject to hedges



65

%





67

%

Oil Barrels Sold



52,406







48,074



Average Sales Price per Bbl before the











effects of settled derivative contracts

$

82.52





$

74.39



Average Sales Price per Bbl after the











effects of settled derivative contracts

$

62.03





$

48.45



% of sales subject to hedges



57

%





79

%

NGL Barrels Sold



38,611







44,256



Average Sales Price per Bbl(1)

$

28.77





$

32.11















Mcfe Sold



2,215,419







2,128,248



Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the











effects of settled derivative contracts

$

14,888,674





$

13,687,164



Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the











effects of settled derivative contracts

$

11,067,174





$

9,284,742















(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2022 and 2021 quarters.



 

Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended



Mcf Sold





Oil Bbls Sold





NGL Bbls Sold





Mcfe Sold



12/31/2022





1,669,320







52,406







38,611







2,215,419



9/30/2022





2,047,614







49,902







40,761







2,591,588



6/30/2022





1,897,799







48,928







39,732







2,429,760



3/31/2022





1,908,030







51,631







40,371







2,460,042



 

Total production volumes attributable to natural gas were 75% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended



Mcf Sold





Oil Bbls Sold





NGL Bbls Sold





Mcfe Sold



12/31/2022





1,303,825







33,691







20,353







1,628,089



9/30/2022





1,525,363







32,202







20,488







1,841,502



6/30/2022





1,283,737







32,562







19,369







1,595,323



3/31/2022





1,261,949







28,758







18,852







1,547,609



 

Royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas were 80% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended



Mcf Sold





Oil Bbls Sold





NGL Bbls Sold





Mcfe Sold



12/31/2022





365,495







18,715







18,258







587,330



9/30/2022





522,251







17,700







20,273







750,086



6/30/2022





614,062







16,366







20,363







834,437



3/31/2022





646,081







22,873







21,519







912,433



 

Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Results

The Company recorded net income of $3,346,133, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, as compared to net income of $6,682,249, or $0.20 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. The change in net income was principally the result of increased impairment expense associated with the pending sale of non-operated working interest wellbores in the Arkoma play and general and administrative costs, or G&A, partially offset by increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales, increased gains on asset sales and increased gains associated with our hedge contracts.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $1,201,510, or 9%, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, due to increases in natural gas and oil prices of 3% and 11%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas and oil volumes of 6% and 9%, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in NGL prices and volumes of 10% and 13%, respectively.

The production increase in royalty volumes during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, as compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, was primarily due to acquisitions and new drilling in the Haynesville and SCOOP plays. The decrease in working interest volumes resulted from the divestiture of low-value legacy working interests in Oklahoma and the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas and naturally declining production in high-interest wells in the Arkoma Stack, STACK, and Eagle Ford plays.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $3,347,002 in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, as compared to a net gain of $2,836,168 in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, of which ($2,918,039) is a loss on settled derivatives and $6,265,041 is a non-cash gain on derivatives with respect to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. Loss on settled derivative contracts for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, excludes $903,461 of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The change in net loss on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in Dec. 31, 2022, pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

The 20% increase in total cost per Mcfe in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, relative to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, was primarily driven by an increase in G&A and interest expense. G&A increased $1,041,844, or 50%, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, due to the write-off of costs associated with the At-The-Market equity offering program, which was terminated in December 2022, increased administrative expenses associated with higher transaction activity, and restricted stock expense. Interest expense increased $460,979, or 261%, due to higher average debt balance and average interest rate in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Operations Update

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, the Company converted 60 gross (0.27 net) wells to producing status, including 8 gross (0.09 net) wells in the SCOOP and 31 gross (0.076 net)  wells in the Haynesville, compared to 68 gross (0.19 net) wells in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

At Dec. 31, 2022, the Company had a total of 203 gross (0.83 net) wells in progress across its mineral positions and 76 gross (0.22 net) active permitted wells, compared to 172 gross (0.85 net) wells in progress and 64 gross (0.21 net) active permitted wells at Sept. 30, 2022. As of Jan. 17, 2023, 22 rigs were operating on the Company's acreage with 91 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage, compared to 15 rigs operating on the Company's acreage with 93 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage as of Sept. 30, 2022.















Bakken/















































Three





Arkoma





























SCOOP





STACK





Forks





Stack





Fayetteville





Haynesville





Other





Total



As of Dec. 31, 2022:















































Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage



61







32







7







5







-







90







8







203



Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage



0.12







0.07







0.01







-







-







0.61







0.02







0.83



Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage



22







11







3







4







-







30







6







76



















































As of Jan. 17, 2023:















































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage



7







3







3







1







-







8







-







22



Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage



20







19







12







1







-







31







8







91



 

Leasing Activity

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, the Company leased 99 net mineral acres for an average bonus payment of $850 per net mineral acre and an average royalty of 23%.

Acquisition And Divestiture Update

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, the Company purchased 1,256 net royalty acres for approximately $14.7 million and sold 4,743 net mineral acres, which were outside the Company's core focus areas and predominantly undeveloped and unleased, for approximately $1.0 million.





Acquisitions



Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022



SCOOP





Haynesville





Other





Total



Net Mineral Acres Purchased





159







608







-







767



Net Royalty Acres Purchased





219







1,037







-







1,256



 

Outlook

PHX is providing an operational outlook for 2023 as follows:





Calendar Year 2022 Actual



Calendar Year 2023 Outlook

Mineral & Royalty Production (Mmcfe)



6,613



7,400 - 8,600

Working Interest Production (Mmcfe) (1)



3,084



1,200 - 1,400

Total Production (Mmcfe)



9,697



8,600 - 10,000

Percentage Natural Gas



78 %



80% - 85%











Transportation, Gathering & Marketing (per Mcfe)



$0.63



$0.53 - $0.58

Production Tax (as % of pre-hedge sales volumes)



4.50 %



4.75% - 5.25%

LOE Expenses (on an absolute basis in 000's)



$3,807



$1,200 - $1,400

Cash G&A (per Mcfe)



$1.01



$1.00 - $1.07





(1)

Pro-forma divestitures of Eagle Ford and Arkoma working interest assets, excludes potential future sales of additional working interest assets.

Quarterly Conference Call

PHX will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EST tomorrow, Feb. 9, 2023. Management's discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with investors.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (toll-free domestic) or 201-389-0927. A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13736024.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investors" section of PHX's website at https://phxmin.com/events. The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days.

FINANCIAL RESULTS



Statements of Operations





Three Months Ended Dec. 31,





2022





2021



Revenues:





Natural gas, oil and NGL sales

$

14,888,674





$

13,687,164



Lease bonuses and rental income



34,482







78,915



Gains (losses) on derivative contracts



3,347,002







2,836,168







18,270,158







16,602,247



Costs and expenses:











Lease operating expenses



1,015,981







1,256,011



Transportation, gathering and marketing



1,455,260







1,213,604



Production taxes



617,948







678,947



Depreciation, depletion and amortization



1,802,114







1,583,760



Provision for impairment



6,100,696







5,585



Interest expense



637,698







176,719



General and administrative



3,137,401







2,095,557



Losses (gains) on asset sales and other



(824,073)







2,147,815



Total costs and expenses



13,943,025







9,157,998



Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes



4,327,133







7,444,249















Provision (benefit) for income taxes



981,000







762,000















Net income (loss)

$

3,346,133





$

6,682,249







































Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.09





$

0.20















Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



35,679,740







33,127,722



Diluted



36,489,353







33,127,722















Dividends per share of











common stock paid in period

$

0.02





$

0.01















Dividends declared per share of











common stock and to be paid in quarters











ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

$

0.0225





$

0.015















 

Balance Sheets





Dec. 31, 2022





Sept. 30, 2022



Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,115,652





$

3,396,809



Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0



9,783,996







13,152,274



allowance for uncollectable accounts)











Held for sale assets



6,420,051







-



Other



1,543,956







1,372,847



Total current assets



19,863,655







17,921,930















Properties and equipment at cost, based on











successful efforts accounting:











Producing natural gas and oil properties



181,431,139







248,978,928



Non-producing natural gas and oil properties



57,781,644







51,779,336



Other



1,122,436







1,085,056







240,335,219







301,843,320



Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization



(107,085,212)







(168,759,385)



Net properties and equipment



133,250,007







133,083,935















Derivative contracts, net



141,345







-



Operating lease right-of-use assets



706,871







739,131



Other, net



695,399







757,116



Total assets

$

154,657,277





$

152,502,112















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$

504,466





$

647,217



Derivative contracts, net



1,534,034







7,873,979



Income taxes payable



576,427







495,858



Current portion of operating lease liability



217,656







213,355



Held for sale liabilities



889,155







-



Accrued liabilities and other



3,121,522







2,032,275



Total current liabilities



6,843,260







11,262,684















Long-term debt



33,300,000







28,300,000



Deferred income taxes, net



2,453,906







1,585,906



Asset retirement obligations



1,027,777







1,901,904



Derivative contracts, net



-







687,212



Operating lease liability, net of current portion



929,208







985,887















Total liabilities



44,554,151







44,723,593















Stockholders' equity:











Voting common stock, par value $0.01666 per share: 54,000,500 shares











authorized and 35,938,206 shares issued and outstanding at Dec. 31, 2022;











54,000,500 shares authorized and 35,776,752 shares issued and



598,731







596,041



outstanding at Sept. 30, 2022











Capital in excess of par value



43,344,916







44,177,051



Deferred directors' compensation



1,541,070







1,496,243



Retained earnings



68,925,774







67,117,791







114,410,491







113,387,126



Less treasury stock, at cost; 300,272 shares at Dec. 31,











2022, and 377,232 shares at Sept. 30, 2022



(4,307,365)







(5,608,607)



Total stockholders' equity



110,103,126







107,778,519



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

154,657,277





$

152,502,112



 

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows





Three Months Ended Dec. 31,





2022





2021



Operating Activities





Net income (loss)

$

3,346,133





$

6,682,249



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided











by operating activities:











Depreciation, depletion and amortization



1,802,114







1,583,760



Impairment of producing properties



6,100,696







5,585



Provision for deferred income taxes



868,000







366,000



Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage



(34,371)







(78,922)



Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage



67,651







95,039



Net (gain) loss on sales of assets



(934,207)







2,163,359



Directors' deferred compensation expense



44,827







67,570



Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts



(3,347,002)







(2,836,168)



Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts



(810,839)







-



Restricted stock award expense



524,257







255,844



Other



30,157







37,138



Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:











Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables



3,368,278







(1,591,085)



Other current assets



(309,051)







(325,780)



Accounts payable



(129,304)







(95,649)



Income taxes receivable



-







2,413,942



Other non-current assets



63,723







10,253



Income taxes payable



80,569







165,889



Accrued liabilities



(589,817)







(281,034)



Total adjustments



6,795,681







1,955,741



Net cash provided by operating activities



10,141,814







8,637,990















Investing Activities











Capital expenditures



(87,104)







(192,677)



Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests



(14,499,014)







(11,643,827)



Net proceeds from sales of assets



1,137,730







4,586,492



Deposits received on held for sale assets



815,000







-



Net cash provided (used) by investing activities



(12,633,388)







(7,250,012)















Financing Activities











Borrowings under credit facility



10,000,000







4,000,000



Payments of loan principal



(5,000,000)







(1,500,000)



Net proceeds from equity issuance



-







(32,507)



Cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivative contracts



(3,010,661)







(4,402,422)



Purchases of treasury stock



(52,460)







-



Payments of dividends



(726,462)







(332,210)



Net cash provided (used) by financing activities



1,210,417







(2,267,139)















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(1,281,157)







(879,161)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



3,396,809







2,438,511



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

2,115,652





$

1,559,350















Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information











Dividends declared and unpaid

$

811,688





$

517,479















Gross additions to properties and equipment

$

14,710,613





$

15,183,829



Equity offering used for acquisitions



-







(3,510,001)



Net (increase) decrease in accounts payable for properties











and equipment additions



(124,495)







162,676



Capital expenditures and acquisitions

$

14,586,118





$

11,836,504



 

Derivative Contracts as of Dec. 31, 2022





















Collar Average





Collar Average



Calendar Period



Product



Volume Mcf/Bbl



Swap Price





Floor Price





Ceiling Price



2023



Natural Gas



1,170,000









$

4.01





$

7.82



2023



Natural Gas



1,780,000



$

3.37















2024



Natural Gas



665,000









$

4.09





$

6.58































2023



Crude Oil



15,000









$

75.00





$

96.00



2023



Crude Oil



57,000



$

74.02















2024



Crude Oil



10,400









$

63.00





$

76.00



 

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP financial measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in the Company's financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes thereto), included in the Company's SEC filings and posted on its website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation 

We define "adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the quarters indicated:



Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2022





Dec. 31, 2021





Sept. 30, 2022



Net Income (Loss)

$

3,346,133





$

6,682,249





$

9,158,468



Plus:

















Income tax expense

















(benefit)



981,000







762,000







2,431,000



Interest expense



637,698







176,719







471,716



DD&A



1,802,114







1,583,760







1,550,410



Impairment expense



6,100,696







5,585







2,703



Less:

















Non-cash gains (losses)

















on derivatives



6,265,041







4,550,499







1,639,703



Gains (losses) on asset sales



934,207







(2,120,927)







3,558,611



Plus:

















Cash receipts from (payments on)

















off-market derivative contracts(1)



(903,461)







(2,688,091)







(1,057,197)



Restricted stock and deferred

















director's expense



569,084







323,415







1,037,179



Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,334,016





$

4,416,065





$

8,395,965





















(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP Energy Company, or BP, for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect

on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had

no effect on the Company's statement of operations.



 

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation 

"Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM)" is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. We have included a presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because we recognize that certain investors consider such ratios to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and for evaluating our financial performance. The debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis and of the resulting debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:



TTM Ended





TTM Ended





Dec. 31, 2022





Dec. 31, 2021



Net Income (Loss)

$

17,073,156





$

1,061,732



Plus:











Income tax expense (benefit)



4,421,000







179,949



Interest expense



1,625,971







869,948



DD&A



7,496,472







7,068,915



Impairment expense



6,109,676







56,060



Less:











Non-cash gains (losses)











on derivatives



(584,977)







1,141,029



Gains (losses) on asset sales



7,478,783







(1,824,556)



Plus:











Cash receipts from (payments on)











off-market derivative contracts(1)



(5,738,163)







6,111,909



Restricted stock and deferred











director's expense



2,649,194







1,191,576



Adjusted EBITDA

$

26,743,500





$

17,223,616















Debt

$

33,300,000





$

20,000,000



Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)



1.25







1.16















(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the

Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with

BP has no effect on the Company's statement of operations.



 

Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation

"Adjusted pretax net income (loss)" is defined as earnings before taxes and impairment expense, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives. We have included a presentation of adjusted pretax net income (loss) because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted pretax net income (loss) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted pretax net income (loss) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted pretax net income (loss) for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2022





Dec. 31, 2021





Sept. 30, 2022



Net Income (Loss)

$

3,346,133





$

6,682,249





$

9,158,468



Plus:

















Income tax expense (benefit)



981,000







762,000







2,431,000



Impairment expense



6,100,696







5,585







2,703



Less:

















Non-cash gains (losses)

















on derivatives



6,265,041







4,550,499







1,639,703



Gains (losses) on asset sales



934,207







(2,120,927)







3,558,611



Plus:

















Cash receipts from (payments on)

















off-market derivative contracts(1)



(903,461)







(2,688,091)







(1,057,197)



Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss)

$

2,325,120





$

2,332,171





$

5,336,660





















Weighted average shares outstanding

















Basic



35,679,740







33,127,722







35,573,813



Diluted



36,489,353







33,127,722







35,916,878





















Adjusted Pretax Net Income (Loss)

















per basic and diluted share

$

0.07





$

0.07





$

0.15



























(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's

statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had no effect on the

Company's statement of operations.

 

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Fort Worth-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas.  Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect PHX's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's operational outlook; the Company's ability to execute its business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on the Company's properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; the Company's ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which the Company invests; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

