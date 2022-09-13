Using MeBeBot's Artificial Intelligence Solutions, customers can leverage the "Manager ToolBot™ to provide people managers with automated resources that accelerate time-to-productivity
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MeBeBot, a leading provider of an AI Employee Experience Platform that supports HR, IT, Facilities, and Operations teams, today announced a new product module, the Manager ToolBot™. Extending the functionality of its AI Intelligent Assistant, designed to increase efficiencies, improve productivity, and ensure real-time communications, the Manager ToolBot™ supports the unique needs of people managers.
Every year, billions of dollars are lost by companies due to employee turnover, and one out of three employees say that their manager cannot effectively lead a team. As a result, twenty-eight percent of a Human Resources Professional's time is spent addressing problems caused by unskilled managers (SHRM Report). The role of the people manager is complex and challenging and often those individuals promoted into these roles often lack experience or need additional training to perform essential functions and tasks of successful managers.
MeBeBot's Manager ToolBot™ provides managers with immediate answers to their questions to support their employees' needs, with consistent responses, anytime from anywhere. HR teams use the Manager ToolBot™'s Push Messaging feature to send out reminders, updates, and notifications, based on personalized managers lists, ensuring timely communications in the flow of work, within their Slack or Teams collaboration environment. With the Manager ToolBot™'s Pulse Survey feature, quick feedback is gathered from managers specific to their understanding of policies/programs or to gain sentiment and understanding of their managerial development needs.
"The role of the People Manager is incredibly challenging, and the global pandemic, high turnover, and inflation pressures have increased the complexity and demands of this role," said Beth White, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MeBeBot. "Managers require frequent support and ongoing coaching, to be successful at their roles that impact the overall organization's fiscal results. Yet HR teams are stretched thin and need solutions that augment their programs and provide automated reinforcement to support their efforts. MeBeBot's Manager ToolBot™ is designed to create efficiencies, improve productivity, and free up valuable time when everyone is doing more with less."
With mixed economic signals, including continued low unemployment and talent shortages, the criticality of training and retaining manager-level employees remains high. MeBeBot's Manager ToolBot™ is game-changing, as it provides automated resources, within the existing flow of work, that improve critical communication processes, facilitate training and development, and accelerate time-to-productivity.
Examples of unique questions that managers ask vary from "how do I create goals and OKRs for my employees," and "do we have a rewards and recognition program," to performance management (how to conduct a 1-1 meeting) and coaching help (upskilling employees) as well as tactical needs (approving paid time off).
HR teams can leverage Manager ToolBot™'s Push Messaging and Pulse Survey features, for reinforcing manager trainings and gathering manager feedback on their understanding of internal processes or changes to policies. An example of a push message is "Here's a link to the 'how to have a 1-1 meeting with your employee' resource" followed by a pulse survey, "Have you successfully completed 1-1 meetings with your employees this quarter," automated to be sent via Slack or Teams at a pre-defined date/time set by the HR or People Leaders.
MeBeBot is an Intelligent Assistant that provides 24/7 global employee support for HR, IT, and Ops, answering 80% of employees' most asked questions, with 90% accuracy. MeBeBot's solution includes a curated knowledge base that is quickly and easily edited to reflect the customer's unique culture and environment. With a crowdsourced approach to training the AI data model (utilizing Natural Language Processing and human/machine learning of customers' aggregated data), MeBeBot ensures employees at all levels of the organization receive timely and accurate information during times of significant workplace change.
MeBeBot continues to focus on innovation and customer success, recently deploying several additional enhancements to its platform including Bot Reactions that incorporate an organization's unique corporate culture and employer brand, a DEI category was added to the knowledge base as well as continued enhancement of return to the workplace content, and ongoing improvements to the overall look and feel of the product to improve usability and system adoption.
MeBeBot was recently recognized as a "Brillant Bot" in the Slack App Directory. Slack, a collaboration hub that brings the right people, information, and tools together to get work done, features Apps in their "Brilliant Bots" category that have been vetted and approved by Slack and are considered noteworthy for their unique capabilities and features.
MeBeBot is easy to configure often in less than 30 days. Its set up and maintenance time investment for customers is low. MeBeBot includes over 350 commonly asked questions of HR, IT, and Operations that new customers can easily adapt to their unique requirements. MeBeBot commonly provides a timesaving return on investment of $250k to $1M to the customer in the first six to 12 months of the subscription.
