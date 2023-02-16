CloudStreet, a Houston based Salesforce certified implementation partner, recently implemented Case management using Salesforce for a major law firm. The customized solution for legal matter management with Salesforce is now being made available for any law firm for free with any managed services package. Just need a Salesforce.com license and contact Salesforce to get an implementation scheduled.
HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CloudStreet, a Houston based Salesforce certified implementation partner, recently implemented legal case management using Salesforce for a major law firm. The customized solution for legal matter management with Salesforce is now being made available for any law firm for free with any managed services package. Just need a Salesforce.com license and contact Salesforce to get an implementation scheduled.Why use Salesforce for Managing Legal Cases?
Why use Salesforce at a Law Firm?
The Salesforce-CloudStreet Advantage
Power your business with the same automation and analytics software that nearly every Fortune 100 business relies on, without the hassle of customizing it for law. Built on Salesforce, CloudStreet equips lawyers with out-of-the-box legal features they need to manage their entire business from one single platform.
Automate Routine Tasks
Automate any process by triggering a chain of communication, alerts, tasks, or approval processes when a particular event or action occurs. With Salesforce's process builders and workflows, eliminate errors at the source and free up staff time to focus on higher-value tasks.
Protect Your Most Sensitive Data
Safeguard your information with the same technology that NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense rely on: Salesforce's two-factor authentication, data encryption, user-level permissions, and physically secure data centers.
Customize the Salesforce Platform to Fit Your Law Firm Needs
Bring your dreams instantly to life. Add new practice areas, create new templates, establish new workflows, integrate new apps, or even build your own app. Salesforce Lightning offers the most configurable platform on the market that can adapt as your business evolves and grows.
Obtain Real-Time Insights and Analytics
Customizable dashboards updated in real time allow you to keep a pulse on the KPIs most important to you. With all of your data in one place, you'll have the most accurate and comprehensive understanding of your business.
Access Your Legal Information Anywhere
Salesforce's cloud-based platform offers secure anywhere, anytime access. Log into Salesforce from home, in the courtroom, or on-the-go with the Salesforce mobile app.Salesforce Integrations
Extend your Salesforce for Law Firms experience even further.
Download thousands of apps built just for Salesforce in the AppExchange.Case ManagementCreate scalable processes around your most critical workflows. With Salesforce's Case Management, you can ensure employees know exactly what's expected of them, identify challenges and roadblocks before they become a problem, and ensure nothing falls through the cracks.
Customize To Support Every Case Type
Create matter plans specific to every case type and practice area your team practices. Modify processes, sequences, and templates as necessary to support your team as they evolve.
Replicate Best Practices at Scale
Ensure that every case is handled with maximum precision and care, regardless of the attorney assigned to it. Customize workflows to mandate data entry, automate client communications, or trigger approval processes.
Provide the Best Possible Client Experience
All related activity and correspondence–both external and internal–is recorded on the matter, up until its resolution. This ensures that every employee knows the latest history regarding each case, and can therefore provide the best service to every client.
Intake Management
Quickly find and sign the most valuable cases for your law firm every time with Salesforce Intakes.Salesforce gives you the tools to standardize and replicate a seamless client on boarding process throughout your law firm, leaving clients feeling confident in your legal process from day one and ultimately improving your client conversion rate and case outcomes.
Sign the Right Cases With Rule-Based Questionnaires
Empower your staff to quickly qualify the right cases for your law firm every time. Our customizable questionnaires guide intake agents step-by-step so that they know immediately which cases to turn down and which clients to sign.
Relationship Management Made Easy
Centralize all of the information you collect from prospective clients in one place. Relate all future matters back to their party record so your staff has all the information they need to provide the best service.
Trigger Alerts When High-Value Cases Come In
Send an email alert to attorneys when potentially large cases come in so they can properly guide case management from the start.
Email and Text Management inside Salesforce
Salesforce Inbox seamlessly integrates your Case communication inside Salesforce with Outlook and your mobile phones so you'll never miss another important email, text or meeting again. Salesforce Inbox offers the most integrated email and text experience ever. From Salesforce, easily find email threads and schedule events for your Outlook calendar. From Outlook, save emails directly to the relevant Salesforce record, without leaving your inbox.
Save Emails or Texts Directly to Salesforce
From the Salesforce Inbox sidebar, save important emails to any record in Salesforce, with smart suggestions based on the displayed email address. Salesforce can auto-save future communications in the email thread to the same record, so you always have the latest update in Salesforce.
Create New Salesforce Records From Outlook or Text
Create a new record—party, intake, matter, or task—when an email calls for it, without having to leave Outlook for Salesforce.
Sync Your Calendars and Events
Salesforce Inbox supports two-way calendar sync between Outlook and Salesforce. New events and edits made in either location show up in both Salesforce and Outlook, ensuring you're always looking at the most accurate and up-to-date information.
Contact CloudStreet today to discuss your law firm case management implementation.
Law Firm Types Supported
- Plaintiff
- General Practice
- Corporate Legal
- Insurance Providers
- Insurance Defense
- Social Security Disability
- Government
- Immigration
Roles Supported
- Partner
- CTO
- Associate
- In-House Counsel
About CLOUDSTREET
CLOUDSTREET, a certified Salesforce Implementation Partner based in Houston, Texas uses a hybrid onshore/offshore approach of expert quality for exceptional value. Our USA-based Project Managers work closely with our seasoned India-based Salesforce development team. The developers are offshore, but not outsourced. Click here to learn more about CloudStreet.
