Just released 2022 ezW2Correction is the easiest way to print, efile, W2 and W3 Form Corrections to the IRS with the white paper printing, PDF and efile features. Test drive ezW2Correction software at halfpricesoft.com with no cost or obligation.
HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com developers know the importance of correcting errors on W-2 and W-3 forms in a timely manner to ensure the accurate reporting of wages and taxes to the government. Because of the time sensitivity in filing corrections, the newest 2022 ezW2Correction was released with white paper print, PDF and efile, and import features for customer convenience. The application will process W2 and W3 Corrections from year 2013 through year 2022.
No red forms are required with ezW2Correction software! ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W-3C on white paper. SSA-approved. This will allow customers to save money on expensive preprinted forms.
"New 2022 ezW2Correction software offers both white paper printing and efile for potential returning customer convenience," said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge
ezW2Correction software starts at 49.00 for a single installation. (efile, PDF features additional cost) The latest version includes options for data importing for faster processing.
The unique features of ezW2 Correction include, but are not limited to:
- ezW2Correction software prints W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper (This feature is SSA-approved)
- ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred by customer
- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file
- ezW2Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate
Don't hesitate in processing corrections! For set up and to start a no cost or obligation test drive today of ezW2Correction software, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com