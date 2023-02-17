Huminos has launched task module for its OKR platform to keep offering valuable product upgrades for SMB owners. This was the most requested feature by its existing customers.
KATY, Texas, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The task module in the Huminos platform makes it easy for users to create tasks for themselves or assign them to other members of the organization. The tasks can be created in three ways:
- Tasks created within Key Results to track the progress of the Key Results as and when they are completed.
- Tasks created to capture the action items of meetings
- Standalone or ad-hoc tasks
All this can also be viewed in a dedicated Tasks section where users can track progress over time using our powerful reporting tools—all without ever having to leave our platform!
But that's not all... They have also integrated with some of the most popular task management modules out there (Asana and ClickUp), so you can use your favorite tool(s) to track progress of Key Results within the Huminos OKR platform!
"Aliging day-to-day tasks i.e. output with OKRs or outcomes is critical to the successful implementation of OKR framework and especially true for remote or hybrid teams." said Sunder Nookala, Co-Founder & CEO of Huminos and a 2x SaaS entrepreneur with 23 years of experience in the HR Tech Space. "With ClickUp and Asana integrations, it is now very easy to align output to outcomes." he added.
With this release, Huminos continues to be the leading provider of OKR software for SMBs. For more information or to try out the new task module, click here and try the Huminos platform.
About Huminos
Huminos is a comprehensive OKR and growth culture software that helps your employees achieve impactful outcomes, even if they are working remotely.
