100+ speakers and 2,000+ attendees to gather at SubSummit 2023 to discuss challenges facing the economy and exclusive consumer data and insights in the midst of a looming recession
DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, SubSummit, the world's largest event dedicated to consumer subscription businesses, releases its 2023 agenda. The three-day event will feature dozens of hyper-focused sessions ranging from best marketing practices to revealing today's customers' pain points and how to solve them. Headlined by industry experts like Neil Hoyne, Chief Measurement Strategist at Google, Nancy Harhut, Chief Creative Officer at HBT Marketing, and Anthony Coombs, CEO & founder of Splendies, SubSummit's schedule is dedicated to help subscription and e-commerce businesses enrich their customer experiences through exclusive data, lessons learned and engaging conversations.
Here's what the 2023 SubSummit attendees can look forward to on May 31 - June 2 in Dallas:
- Growth & Profitability in a New Era of Customer Acquisition | Wednesday, May 31: 1:30 p.m. - 1:55 p.m.| Join Josh Marehbian, Chief Financial Officer at FabFitFun, to discover the latest technology and tools available to help you acquire and retain customers in a cost-effective and efficient manner.
- Data-Driven Marketing | Wednesday, May 31: 3:45 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.| Enrich your perspective on what smart marketing means to you and your team in this talk led by Neil Hoyne, Chief Measurement Strategist at Google and author of Converted.
- Behavior-Based Marketing | Wednesday, May 31: 4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. | One of the highest-rated SubSummit speakers of all time, Nancy Harhut, Chief Creative officer at HBT Marketing, returns to the stage at this year's SubSummit to offer the most valuable insights on how consumers make most of their decisions before they even know it.
- Developing Deep Connections with Your Customers | Thursday, June 1: 1:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. | In this session, Tamira Chapman, president and CEO of Storehouse In A Box, speaks on the importance of treating customers as more than just numbers. This session will have attendees re-evaluating what makes their community smile, laugh and experience all the positive emotions they want them to feel when engaging with the brand.
- Re-Writing the Great Cancellation: How to Hang On to Subscribers During Record Inflation | Thursday, June 1: 4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. | In this session, Attest CEO and Founder, Jeremy King will use data and research to show innovative strategies for hanging on to subscribers during uncertain times.
"Subscriptions are changing the relationship between consumers and businesses, and in 2023, it's vital to be thinking more critically about your data and relationships with subscribers," said Paul Chambers, co-founder of SubSummit. "Customers are more budget-conscious than ever and will not hesitate to cancel if a brand's value is not obvious to them. SubSummit 2023 will help e-commerce professionals identify where they need to invest more time and resources to cultivate a community of brand loyalists who would never consider cutting ties. This is the best speaker lineup we've ever had, and I am thrilled that every single session will provide actionable takeaways our attendees can implement right away."
The 2023 conference will give attendees meaningful time to connect with thousands of like-minded individuals, engage in life-changing conversations, and enrich their perspectives on how to thrive in uncertain times, regardless of their revenue, vertical or target audiences.
"I'm so excited to be coming to SubSummit this year in Dallas and to be talking about how to acquire, develop, and retain your very best customers," said Neil Hoyne. "If you're in subscription, you're at SubSummit."
About SubSummit
SubSummit is the world's largest conference dedicated to direct-to-consumer subscriptions. With over 2,000+ attendees, 100+ speakers and 125+ suppliers, SubSummit is hailed as one of the Top 40 E-Commerce Trade Shows of 2023 by etailinsights. The annual conference brings industry leaders and business owners together to build long-lasting, beneficial relationships through networking, workshops, and business strategy discussions.
