COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pegasus Logistics Group, one of the largest privately held freight forwarders in the country, has embraced the growing demand for nearshoring in its operational expansion into Mexico.
Since 2021, Pegasus Logistics has invested in talent, capabilities, and its growing network in Mexico. With the increasing demand for nearshoring manufacturing operations, client support across the border has never been more paramount. Globalization, a complex supply chain, and foreign disputes have made Mexico an ideal partner in the logistics business.
Pegasus Logistics has experienced unprecedented growth in ocean import volumes through key strategic partners in Pacific and Gulf ports, has amplified its warehousing space at entries of El Paso and Laredo, Texas, and has been at the forefront of strategic development through Mexico, the United States, and Canada with its new talent acquisitions.
According to Arturo Olvera Sosa, Pegasus' Mexico Managing Director, "Mexico is rapidly attracting key investments in manufacturing facilities and warehouses while making strong investments in infrastructure to support the demand. Many companies are either opening unique operations or working through contract manufacturers increasing the inbound and outbound flow of materials."
Built on the reliability, service, and competitive infrastructure that has made Pegasus an industry leader, the opportunity to take on nearshoring in such a major way demonstrates the company's ability to adapt and innovate.
About Pegasus Logistics Group- Founded in 1994, Pegasus Logistics Group has worked tirelessly to serve clients with excellence, take care of team members, and make a difference in the community. Pegasus specializes in handling those parts of the supply chain that carry extraordinary issues including time-definite shipping, project-intensive logistics, managed delivery, and final-mile customization. Pegasus is an industry-leading organization supporting some of the world's most recognized brands. It is a Certified Great Place to Work and is regularly recognized by the Dallas Business Journal's Middle Market 50 which ranks the fastest-growing mid-market companies.
