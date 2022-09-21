Prospective buyers can get the 2023 Toyota Camry LE at Cecil Toyota in Orange, Texas.
ORANGE, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers at Cecil Toyota in Orange, Texas, can get their hands on the new 2023 Toyota Camry LE. This four-door sedan is equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 203 hp and 184 pound-foot of torque. The vehicle also has a fuel economy rating of 28 mpg in the city and 39 mpg on the highway.
With a seven-inch touchscreen system, six speakers, Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay®, and many other impressive features, the sedan comes with a robust infotainment system.
Prospective buyers can buy the 2023 Toyota Camry LE by applying for an auto loan at the dealership. They are required to fill out an online form and upon the approval of the loan amount, they can go forward with purchasing this model.
Customers can also trade in their old vehicle and use the value obtained to purchase a new model at the dealership. Furthermore, they are at liberty to sell their old vehicle and use the cash to finance the purchase of their new vehicle.
All interested parties are requested to visit https://www.ceciltoyota.com/ or call 833-378-1225 for more information. They can also visit the dealership in person at 2500 IH-10 West, Orange, TX.
Media Contact
Mark Blackman, Cecil Toyota, 281-455-5705, Mblackman@cecilmotors.com
SOURCE Cecil Toyota