The deadline is fast approaching for youth ages 13 to 18 in military families to be nominated for a $10,000 cash grant, a trip to Washington, D.C., and the honor of being a Military Child of the Year®.
SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The deadline is fast approaching for youth ages 13 to 18 in military families to be nominated for a $10,000 cash grant, a trip to Washington, D.C., and the honor of being a Military Child of the Year®. Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit with the mission of building strong, stable, and secure military families, will accept nominations for the 2023 Military Child of the Year® Awards through December 4.
The annual awards will recognize seven outstanding young people, ages 13 to 18. Each representing a branch of the armed forces — the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, and Space Force — these stellar recipients will be selected and honored for their scholarship, volunteerism, leadership, extracurricular involvement, and more, while facing the challenges of military family life.
Anyone may nominate a military child for a service branch Military Child of the Year® Award. The child must be between the ages of 13 and 18, at the time of nomination, and a legal military dependent, confirmed by the DEERS enrollment form. Family members, teachers, coaches, counselors, clergy, neighbors, and friends are encouraged to nominate outstanding military children.
All awards will be presented at the annual recognition gala on April 13, 2023, in the nation's capital, during which senior leaders from each branch of the service will present the award.
Find out more and nominate at OperationHomefront.org/military-child-of-the-year/.
###
About Operation Homefront:
Celebrating 20 years of serving America's military families, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.
Media Contact
Erin Burgy, Operation Homefront, 469-934-7131, Erin.Burgy@OperationHomefront.org
SOURCE Operation Homefront