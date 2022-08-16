Recognized by Inc. for Five Consecutive Years, Data-Driven Performance Marketing Leader Attributes Growth Success to Increased Customer Demand and Product Innovations
SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Stirista, the leader in data-driven performance marketing solutions, ranked #1875 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, representing a nearly 1000-point jump for the second consecutive year. As the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, the Inc. 5000 list also recognized Stirista as ranking #7 in San Antonio, #177 in Texas, as well as #154 in Advertising and Marketing.
The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized on this list for the fifth year in a row, alongside so many innovative, prestigious organizations, particularly during a period of economic uncertainty and an ongoing pandemic," said Stirista co-founder and CEO Ajay Gupta. "As our incredible team at Stirista continues to scale, their unwavering dedication to building and delivering market-leading, innovative data-enabled marketing solutions will further drive Stirista's growth and continued differentiation."
This year alone, Stirista grew their revenue by 20%, and their employee base 15%. This growth can be attributed to the company's launch of several key identity and CTV-based solutions, including a full-service Hispanic audiences CTV solution as well as a bolstered data-driven political offering in time for the 2022 midterm elections. Continuing to scale their growth through acquisition, Stirista recently purchased New York-based, data-driven digital branding firm ZDI which gives the combined client base increased access to comprehensive marketing solutions to effectively reach and engage with target customers.
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.
"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."
Stirista's Inc. 5000 profile can be found at https://www.inc.com/profile/stirista.
About the Inc. 5000 List
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Stirista
Stirista is a data-driven performance marketer that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Qotb, Young & Associates PR for Stirista, 301-461-7062, jennifermq@yapr.com
Jennifer MacLeid
SOURCE Stirista